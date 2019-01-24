Maro Itoje signs new Saracens deal until 2022 as he targets a lasting legacy with his childhood club

England lock Maro Itoje has signed a new contract with Saracens until 2022, the Premiership club announced on Wednesday.

Itoje, who has won 29 caps for England and the British and Irish Lions, has helped Saracens win back-to-back Champions Cups and three Premiership titles.

Drawn-out talks throughout the season finally reached a conclusion on Wednesday when, as expected, Saracens confirmed that the forward academy product had signed a new long-term deal, with Itoje admitting that he was more than happy to commit to the club that he has already spent a decade with.

"I'm really pleased to be staying on at Saracens," Itoje said in a club statement.

"I've been at the club for 10 years now so I am really excited to see what the future holds for this great team."

The 24-year-old forward has made more than 100 appearances for Saracens since making his senior debut in 2013.

Reuters