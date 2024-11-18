Maro Itoje says England is ‘the mecca’ amid talk of global breakaway league

Maro Itoje has said ‘wearing this rose is extremely important to me’. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Maro Itoje has insisted that playing for England is “the mecca” amid fears Steve Borthwick’s side could be hit by an exodus of stars heading for a global breakaway league.

Itoje said he was unaware of the mooted competition until news of the proposal broke last week but as one of the leading lights for England for the best part of a decade, the 30-year-old would be high on the rebels’ wishlist.

The breakaway league is said to have reached agreements with around 30 star names in principle on the promise of bumper salaries and fewer matches in an eight-team franchise competition that would tour the world. It would need upwards of 200 players with a possible start in 2026. Believed to be backed by US and Middle East money, and likened to LIV Golf, cricket’s IPL and Formula One, it represents the biggest threat to the established order since the game went professional.

As the Guardian reported last week, the Rugby Football Union is sticking by its policy that only players based in the Premiership are available to play for England, ensuring anyone joining the rebels would be, in effect, sacrificing their Test careers.

Itoje was one of the first England players to be offered an enhanced contract, worth about £160,000 a year, as part of the Professional Game Partnership between the RFU and the Premiership.

He also signed a new long-term contract with Saracens in January and asked about the breakaway league following England’s disappointing defeat by South Africa last Saturday, Itoje said: “The first time I heard of it was when it broke, we’ll wait and see. Playing for England is the mecca. I don’t really know any of the details of it as yet but wearing this rose is extremely important to me and my teammates.”