Maro Itoje and Marcus Smith latest England players to explore France moves

England stars Maro Itoje and Marcus Smith could be the latest high-profile players to abandon their international careers and explore high-income offers in France and Japan, with a cross-Channel move the most likely option.

Telegraph Sport understands that the two England internationals are weighing up their options in France ahead of the end of their current deals, with both out of contract in 2024.

The departures of Itoje, 28, and Smith, 24, from Saracens and Harlequins respectively, would pile more pressure on the Rugby Football Union to either offer a greater financial incentive for its players to remain in the Gallagher Premiership or to relax its policy on picking overseas players.

Steve Borthwick, the England head coach, is in favour of the latter option and in any case wanted to keep using the “exceptional circumstances” clause to pick players based abroad next season, lobbying the RFU to give him more leeway to do so.

Telegraph Sport reported last week, however, that there would be no change on the issue of picking overseas players in the negotiations with Premiership Rugby over the Professional Game Agreement, due to come into force in 2024.

Were Itoje and Smith to depart Saracens and Harlequins respectively in 2024, therefore, they would be no longer eligible for England selection as things stand.

Borthwick used the clause to start Toulouse flanker Jack Willis during the Six Nations, given the back-rower was left without a club after Wasps' administration. However, the former Leicester head coach was accused by Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter of being a “poacher turned gamekeeper” if he were to continue using that clause next season.

Willis has extended his contract in south-west France, too, adding to the complexity of the situation.

The RFU has already experienced a significant exodus within its England camp ahead of next season. Luke Cowan-Dickie, David Ribbans, Joe Marchant, Sam Simmonds and Jack Nowell – five players who will be in and around Borthwick's World Cup squad – will be joining Top 14 clubs after rugby's global showpiece in France.

Reports in the French press have linked Anthony Watson with Castres, while Courtney Lawes is deliberating a post-World Cup departure from Northampton Saints.

Last week, in a statement, an RFU spokesperson said: “It is important to all rugby stakeholders to have the best English talent playing in England. The current PGA has a provision for exceptional circumstances and these individual cases will be reviewed by the Professional Game Board.”