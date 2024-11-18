Maro Itoje hits back at breakaway league: Playing for England is the mecca

Maro Itoje’s pride at playing for England is there for all to see - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Maro Itoje says that representing England will always remain his “mecca” after the emergence of a breakaway league that threatens to split the sport apart.

Telegraph Sport first reported news of the development with a small group of UK and US investors hoping to recruit 200 top players to play for eight franchises in Formula One-style major events. Finn Russell, the Bath and Scotland fly-half, as well as Antoine Dupont, France’s scrum-half superstar, are being targeted by organisers who hope to launch the competition in 2026.

However while the competition would not clash with the international rugby windows, players could still be forced to choose between club and country should their unions oppose the development. The Rugby Football Union maintains a policy of not picking overseas-based players while the vast majority of Ireland’s leading internationals are centrally contracted.

‘It’s on us to turn this thing around’

As one of the most marketable players in English rugby, Itoje is sure to feature highly on the new league’s wishlist but the 30-year-old second row insists his first priority would always be playing for his country. “The first time I heard of it was when it broke,” Itoje said. “We’ll wait and see. Playing for England is the mecca. I don’t really know any of the details of it [the breakaway] as yet, but wearing this rose is extremely important to me and my team-mates.”

England have lost their past five matches for the first time since 2018 but will be heavy favourites on Sunday to beat a Japan side coached by former head coach Eddie Jones. Steve Borthwick, his England successor, is expected to make changes but Itoje is desperate to play and finish a very frustrating Autumn Nations Series on a high.

“I would always put my hand up to play,” Itoje said. “I don’t take these opportunities for granted. I would love the opportunity to play next week. I feel there are certain areas where we have improved. But ultimately we haven’t got the results. We are in a results business. I think the coaches are setting up the week nicely and preparing us for the challenge ahead, so as players we need to be better and more clinical. When we have these opportunities to win games, we have to make sure that we are precise and we execute.

“The staff have been brilliant throughout this campaign. We’ve got one more week to go. It’s on us as players, us as senior players, us as leaders to take responsibility and turn this thing around.”