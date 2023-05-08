Marnus Labuschagne playing for Glamorgan against Leicestershire - Marnus Labuschagne is proving himself the consummate modern overseas player - Getty Images/Ross Kinnaird

“Unfortunately for England fans, he looks like he’s in pretty good touch,” said the Glamorgan batsman Sam Northeast on the third evening of his county’s game at Headingley this week. “He played some special shots, and was almost ridiculous at times.”

Northeast was talking about Marnus Labuschagne, the Australian with whom he shared partnerships of 82 and 147 in the game. At a ground which will host the third of the five Ashes Tests this summer, on a pitch that Northeast described as having “a bit more pace and bounce” than is often found on the county circuit – ie being more resemblant of a Test surface – Labuschagne truly clicked into gear in the foothills of an enormous summer, with scores of 65 and 170 not out. It was not quite enough for victory, with time lost to rain a factor in a delayed Glamorgan declaration.

All the talk last week was about Steve Smith’s debut for Sussex, and his three-game acclimatisation exercise. Labuschagne, meanwhile, has given himself five matches at Glamorgan, but not just because it is an Ashes or World Test Championship final summer and he wants to warm-up. He does it because he just loves playing for Glamorgan.

This is Labuschagne’s fourth spell at the club. He came in 2019 as a little known Queenslander with big dreams; a stunning run of form propelled him into the Australia team at Lord’s, and on the way to the top of the Test rankings. Since reaching it, he keeps coming back around his busy international schedule. 2020 was not possible for obvious reasons, but he played six games in 2021, five in 2022, and is three down, two to go this time. In 24 matches, he averages 55 with the bat, and this weekend scored his seventh hundred and 11th fifty.

Labuschagne recognises Glamorgan’s role in his unusual rise to the top, and the platform they gave him when he had just a couple of Tests and a modest first-class record to his name. He is particularly fond of Matthew Maynard, the head coach, and what he has brought to his batting. He has received interest from other counties, but only has eyes for Glamorgan. Some expect he will end up as club captain.

In the transient world of modern cricket, Labuschagne is an unusually loyal player. He has been known to not only tune into streams of Glamorgan pre-season games that he is not in the country for, but has also been caught watching Sandwich CC, his old club in Kent, while they play. He still turns out for Redlands, his Brisbane grade club, more than is usual for a player of his standing.

Part of all this is his relentless love of the game and desire to improve. Even after making a big score, he watches his innings back in the changing room, looking for little bits to work on, and anyone to talk to about it. In the early county season, he is trialling off-spin to go with his leggies and medium-pacers, because offies are what Queensland are missing back home. It has resulted in career-best bowling figures.

With franchise leagues growing and boards more keen to control their players’ workloads, it has never been more difficult for counties to sign quality overseas players. The days of season-long, year-after-year, Viv Richards-style associations between the world’s best players and a county are done. But across this round, there was plenty of evidence of the value of forming a bond with a player who wants to keep coming back, even around their international commitments.

Cheteshwar Pujara looks an increasingly permanent fixture at Sussex, and made his eighth hundred in 12 matches.. Michael Neser is into his third season with Glamorgan, and picked up a hat-trick. Azhar Ali made a hundred for Worcestershire, where he is into his second season; he is 38, but retired from international cricket and no doubt the county would like him to keep coming back. Mohammad Abbas was at it again for Hampshire, and Kemar Roach is having another good season for Surrey.

Labuschagne might be the best of the bunch. He can be a nuisance – just ask any batsman who has had to listen to his chirp, bowler who has watched him leave the ball or Yorkshire quick Mickey Edwards, who almost certainly had him caught behind cheaply on the first day at Headingley. Labuschagne appeared to walk, then change his mind, and the umpire shook his head.

But the world’s best batsman is desperate to give back to his county (whether by scoring runs or working with youngsters), and that makes Labuschagne the consummate modern overseas pro. We should treasure that, even if it does get his eye in for the Ashes.

Talking points

Long live the draw? Ben Stokes is on record saying how much he hates these things, but there was something beautiful about some of the stalemates on Sunday night at the end of a rain-affected round. Yorkshire and Notts survived by one wicket, Surrey by three. There were men round the bat and real dig-ins.

A quote from Gareth Batty was a reminder of the value of a draw, even if they are only worth five points these days. "We definitely play every game to win, right up until that last 25 overs we were still playing to win," said Batty. "But whilst I can still breathe we are not going to give people easy points.” In a title race, you cannot just gift points away.

There is always one disappointing finish, mind. Derbyshire thought they had three overs to chase 54 having worked hard to bowl Leicestershire out for a second time. Then, alas, the umpires realised there had been a miscalculation and, in fact, they had one over to chase 54. Instead of what could have been a strange conclusion, we got Leicestershire’s part-time spinner Colin Ackermann charging through that over in double-quick time in order to bring the over-rate down. The Derbyshire coach Mickey Arthur certainly didn’t look too impressed.

A word, briefly for James Vince’s form in a horribly misfiring Hampshire batting order: he made 186 at Northants then, in a shocking defeat to Warwickshire, 75* and 52*. The second innings effort was especially remarkable. Hampshire went from 26 for one to 35 for nine, at which point he had one not out. He then shared 62 with the last wicket with Mohammad Abbas, to add a single iota of respectability to the drubbing.

Henry Brookes, one of the more exciting young seamers on the circuit, had to leave Warwickshire on loan to get a game, and made quite a splash with a stunning six-wicket haul for Derbyshire. Brookes is out of contract at the end of the season. Expect a decent tussle for his signature.

Performance of the week

Ollie Robinson: 14-117 v Worcestershire

With a word for Michael Neser and Chris Rushworth, who took seven-wicket hauls, this has to go to Ollie Robinson, because he took a seven-wicket haul twice. Robinson was hard on himself at the end of the game, saying it felt “in vain” because he had not carried Sussex to victory. But in truth he was ploughing a lone furrow alongside inexperienced bowlers well below his level. He needs support.

Match of the week

Nottinghamshire v Lancashire

There were nine-wickets-down draws at Headingley and Trent Bridge, but the prize has to go to the latter, because of its see-sawing nature. Nottinghamshire led on first innings yet, after Lancashire batted well second time around, were the ones clinging on for dear life at the end.

Quote of the week

“I am going to play some shots that will have people tearing their hair out and maybe suffer some awful dismissals, but it is all about making sure I am confident and fully committed.”

Somerset’s new boy Tom Kohler-Cadmore, after reaching stumps on 95 from 71 balls. The next day, he hit his first ball for six to bring up a memorable maiden century.

