Marnus Labuschagne admits mixed feelings over century as Australia battle to regain Ashes

Ton up: Marnus Labuschagne made just his second overseas Test century (Getty Images)

Marnus Labuschagne admitted his century at Old Trafford felt “bittersweet” with the the Fourth Ashes Test still hanging in the balance.

The Australian batter’s 111 was just his second overseas Test hundred and may yet prove the innings that sees Australia retain the Ashes, with England having to win to set up a series decider at the Oval.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Stokes and his side are relying on the weather once more on Sunday, with England needing six wickets on the final day and likely having to bat again, their lead now just 61 runs.

Labuschagne shared a century partnership with Mitchell Marsh before falling to Joe Root and now faces a waiting game to see just how crucial his ton proves to be.

“If we end up saving the match then it’ll be a pretty good moment but until then it’s sort of sitting on the edge,” Labuschagne said. “It’s always a privilege to score a Test hundred and you have to recognise that, it is special. But currently sitting here it’s still a bit bittersweet with the circumstance of the game.

“Now it’s about retaining the Ashes, this is what it comes down to. Whatever time we have left tomorrow, there’s only one option which is to bat out the day. The rain’s going to play its part but I certainly think there’ll be some play.”

England dominated the first three days at Old Trafford having kept their Ashes hopes alive with victory at Headingley earlier this month and should Stokes’s men go to the Oval having come from 2-0 down to level the series, they will be favourites to complete a remarkable comeback.

Regardless of events in Manchester tomorrow, Australia will still be desperate to win that match in order to claim a first series win in England since 2001 and Labuschagne insists momentum will not be a decisive factor, pointing to the series four years ago, when the tourists bounced back from their Headingley implosion to secure the Urn at Old Trafford in the very next Test.

“We lost at Headingley last time and won at Manchester,” Labuschagne said. “If there was ever a time that momentum meant anything it was after being very close to winning and getting it snatched away. It felt like England had all the momentum.

“The reality is it’s going to come down to the Oval and which team plays better. It’s not going to be about what’s been or gone, it’s about what’s to come.”