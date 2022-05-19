Marnie Schulenburg of 'As the World Turns,' 'One Life to Live' dies from cancer at 37: Reports

Marnie Schulenburg, who starred on the soap operas "As the World Turns" and "One Life to Live," has died, according to multiple reports. She was 37.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and Variety, Schulenburg died due to a complication from breast cancer.

USA TODAY has reached out to Schulenburg's representatives for further details.

Schulenberg married fellow actor Zack Robidas — who has appeared in the shows "Succession," "New Amsterdam" and "Sorry for Your Loss" — in 2013. They share a two-year-old daughter Coda.

In her last Instagram post on May 8, Schulenburg reflected on celebrating Mother's Day with breast cancer. One of the photos shows her wearing an oxygen mask while reading a book with her daughter.

"Here’s to remembering that nothing is permanent," Schulenburg wrote in the caption. "To soaking up the imperfections and that the best thing you can do for your child is make them feel loved, safe and supported just like my mother did for me. Screw the oxygen mask, just remember how to breathe."

Schulenburg opened up about her cancer diagnosis in 2020.

In a May post, before her 36th birthday, Schulenburg wrote: "I contemplate, 'How does one celebrate a birthday after a Stage Four Breast Cancer Diagnosis in the middle of a global pandemic while raising a 5-month-old?' "

"What kind of sick purveyor of my fate gave me the gift to bring life into this world only to try and take mine in it’s place?" she continued. "Zack and I vacillate between utter devastation and fierce determination. The narrative of the life we signed on for the day we married will never be the same. Now we must adjust, stay present and (expletive) fight. #cancersucks."

According to IMDb, Schulenburg's first screen credit came from the soap opera "As the World Turns," where she played Alison Stewart from 2006 to 2010 following actress Jessica Dunphy, who performed the role from 2002 to 2005. In 2010, Schulenburg won a Daytime Emmy Award for her work as Stewart.

Schulenburg also played Jo Sullivan in several episodes of "One Life to Live" in 2009 and had appearances in the shows "The Good Fight," "Elementary," "Blue Bloods," "Army Wives," "Fringe" and more.

