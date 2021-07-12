Marni’s New Pop-Up Is a Ray of Instant Sunshine

Photo credit: Courtesy Marni

Nobody does happy, color-saturated prints quite like the Italian fashion house Marni. And now, in time for peak summer, you can fully immerse yourself in the brand’s maximalist ethos thanks to a new beachy-keen pop-up on New York’s Shelter Island.

Called Marni Marine, the installation has taken over the gift shop and game room of a local hot spot, the Sunset Beach Hotel, through Labor Day; the spaces have been doused in prints and patterns galore as a backdrop for the brand’s latest fashion collection and home goods line.

“The pop-up reflects our aesthetic—colorful, surprising, with a slight nostalgic feel,” Marni creative director Francesco Risso tells ELLE DECOR. “We wanted the pop-up to feel approachable, allowing visitors to experience the brand while immersed in a friendly, unassuming context.”

Photo credit: Courtesy Marni

That meant leaning into the hotel’s seaside charm, without overpowering it. Outside, the hotel’s sunny yellow facade features Marni’s logo spelled out in madcap red metal letters, while woven Marni sun lounges and pink beach umbrellas beckon guests to unwind. Inside, the creative team selected a mix of polka-dot and floral prints—drawn from recent collections as well as the house’s archive—to cover the walls and window seats and to reupholster the hotel’s existing furnishings.

Photo credit: Courtesy Marni

The wares at Marni Marine are similarly fancy-free and include a selection of woven baskets, Acapulco chairs, and stools from the label’s Marni Market home collection, plus pool slides, breezy T-shirt dresses, and floppy hats from its spring/summer 2021 ready-to-wear line.

But why Shelter Island—accessible only by ferry from Long Island’s North or South Fork—in lieu of the hustle and bustle of New York City or the exclusivity of the Hamptons? “At Marni, we always find ways that are not too obvious,” Risso explains. “Shelter Island, for instance, is a very charming place because it’s been kept authentic and has its own crowd of people, which are drawn to the place for its chilled vibe.”

Story continues

The same, of course, could be said of Marni fans. Click below for more.

You Might Also Like