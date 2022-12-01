Marner ties Maple Leafs record in 3-1 win over Sharks

TORONTO (AP) — Pierre Engvall scored with 2:27 left in regulation, Mitch Marner had a goal to stretch his point streak to a franchise record-tying 18 games, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonov had 23 saves. The Maple Leafs improved to 8-0-2 over their last 10 games and 11-1-4 over the past 16.

Marner tied Darryl Sittler (1978-79) and Eddie Olcyzk (1989-90) for the team mark. The 25-year-old is the 23rd player in NHL history with a point streak of at least 18 games. He has seven goals and 17 assists during the streak.

Matt Nieto scored for San Jose, and Aaron Dell stopped 29 shots.

RANGERS 3, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jaroslav Halak made 34 saves for his first win with New York, and Ryan Lindgren had three assists to help the Rangers defeat Ottawa.

Jimmy Vesey and Barclay Goodrow gave New York a two-goal lead midway through the second period. Chris Kreider also scored as the Rangers snapped a three-game skid.

Halak finally won with his new team after starting 0-5-1 this season.

Shane Pinto scored and Cam Talbot stopped 33 shots for the Senators, who lost for the seventh time in their last eight at home.

SABRES 5, RED WINGS 4, SO

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and Buffalo held off Detroit.

Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a three-goal lead in the third period. Jeff Skinner supplied his sixth goal in five games on a power play, while Craig Anderson made 40 saves and collected an assist. Rasmus Dahlin added two assists.

Oskar Sundqvist scored twice during Detroit’s rally. Jonatan Berggren and David Perron also had goals for the Red Wings, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 30 shots.

Buffalo killed off three penalties, including a 5-on-3 for 1:27, in the last six minutes to force overtime.

