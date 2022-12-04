Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

·3 min read

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner.

Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of the second. The right wing broke the Maple Leafs record set by Darryl Sittler in 1977-78 and matched by Eddie Olczyk in 1989-90. The NHL record is 51 games, set by Wayne Gretzky (1983-84).

“It's cool,” Marner said. “I grew up in the city. I love being part of this team now days. It's special to me. It's special growing up to watch this team play hockey. Now to have my name on something amazing, it's hard to describe.”

Marner's power-play goal tied it at 3 with 8:05 left in the third.

Tampa Bay had taken a 3-2 on power-play goals by Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton in the opening 4:34 of the third. Kucherov's goal came after Marner was sent off for tripping at 4 seconds.

Toronto's John Tavares had a goal disallowed with 4:04 left in the third after a review determined he kicked the puck into the net,

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves, and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Lightning.

Cirelli assisted on Namestnikov's goal. He played 12:45.

“It felt great just to be out there with the guys,” Cirelli said. “It's awesome. It's been awhile.”

Steven Stamkos extended his point sstreak to 10 games with an assist on Kucherov’s goal. Stamkos has five career 10-game points streaks. Only Martin St. Louis (seven) and Kucherov (six) have more in team history.

Toronto's Matt Murray stopped 29 shots, and William Nylander had a goal.

The teams combined for 15 minor penalties. The Lightning went 2 for 6 on the power play, while Toronto converted one of five chances.

“It was a weird game,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “I think both coaches and staffs will look at it, and the only benefit was we got the extra point.”

Just 22 seconds after a goal by Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point was overturned for offside after a video review, Nylander made it 2-1 with 3:10 left in the second on his eighth goal in the last 10 games.

Namestnikov tied it at 1 on his first goal in 24 games 2:22 after Marner’s goal.

RECOGNITION

Stamkos was honored pregame after becoming the first Lightning player and 95th in the NHL to reach 1,000 points Thursday night at Philadelphia.

He received a Tiffany Crystal from Don VanMassenhoven, who represented the NHL, and an engraved gold stick from Tampa Bay owner Jeff Vinik.

STRANGE STREAK BUSTER

Stamkos set the Lightning record with an 18-game point streak at Toronto on Mar. 11, 2009 and said he remembers it “like it was yesterday because my sticks got stolen after the game at the Toronto airport.”

The Lightning captain then went three straight pointless games.

NUMBERS

Lightning RW Corey Perry had two assists in his 1,200th game. He is the 122nd NHL player to reach the milestone. ... Tampa Bay has a power-play goal in 10 straight games. ... The Lightning have allowed an NHL-high six shorthanded goals. ... Toronto C Auston Matthews had an assist and eight shots.

TRAINERS ROOM

Lightning: C Anthony Cirelli (shoulder surgery) made his season debut.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Play Tuesday night at Dallas.

Lightning: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

Mark Didtler, The Associated Press

