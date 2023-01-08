Marner reaches 500-point mark as Maple Leafs top Red Wings 4-1

·3 min read

TORONTO — Mitch Marner had one goal and an assist as he reached the 500-point milestone as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday.

Marner hit the mark in his 467th career game, a mere four days after Auston Matthews accomplished the feat. Matthews is the fastest player in Maple Leafs history to do it, needing 445 games.

John Tavares, with two goals, and Pontus Holmberg also scored for Toronto (24-9-7), which snapped a two-game skid with its first win of 2023.

Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves in a bounce back effort after surrendering five goals in regulation and overtime in the Leafs' 6-5 shootout loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Jake Walman was the lone scorer for the Red Wings (16-15-7), who suffered their third straight loss.

Magnus Hellberg stopped 25-of-28 shots he faced.

Tavares capped a run of four unanswered goals for Toronto with an empty-net marker at 18:21 of the final frame.

Holmberg gave the Leafs a two-goal advantage when he tipped in a Morgan Rielly point shot 6:19 into the third for his fourth of the season.

Tavares scored the go-ahead goal 6:37 into the second when Calle Jarnkrok found him streaking down the middle of Detroit's zone between two defenders.

Marner knotted the contest just 24 seconds into the middle frame with a sharp-angled goal on a rebound from a Matthews point shot that went wide and off the boards behind the net.

Matthews was credited with an assist, allowing both players to extend their point streaks to four games.

After numerous missed opportunities from both teams, Olli Maata sent a laser of a pass from the end boards to spring Walman on a breakaway. Walman beat Samsonov top corner to open the scoring 11:57 into the first.

GOLDEN CANADIANS

Five members of Canada's gold-medal winning world junior team were honoured just past the midway mark of the first period. Brennan Othmann, Ethan Del Mastro, Owen Beck, Shane Wright and Zack Ostapchuk were given a standing ovation from the Scotiabank Arena crowd when shown on the video board.

INDIGENOUS CELEBRATION

Saturday's contest was Toronto's first Indigenous Celebration game. Players wore warm-up jerseys designed by Indigenous artist Tyler Rushnell. The jerseys will be up for auction on Real Sports Auction with all of the proceeds to be donated to the Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre. There were also performances from the Toronto Council Fire Native All Nations Juniors drum group as Leafs players were introduced and a hoop dance routine during the second intermission.

UP NEXT

The Maple Leafs head to Philadelphia to play the Flyers on Sunday for the second of back-to-back games. It will be one of just four road games for Toronto in January.

Detroit will have two days off before taking on the Winnipeg Jets at home on Tuesday. It will be the start of a three-game homestand for the Red Wings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2023.

Abdulhamid Ibrahim, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Damar Hamlin thanks everyone for support in first social media posts since cardiac arrest

    The Bills safety called the love he's received "overwhelming."

  • China may ease 'three red lines' property rules - Bloomberg News

    The "three red lines" policy was unveiled in August 2020 to tackle property developers' unbridled borrowing by restricting the amount of new borrowing they can raise each year. Beijing may allow some property firms to add more leverage by easing borrowing caps, and push back the grace period for meeting debt targets set by the policy.

  • Marner gets 500th point, Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 4-1

    TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist to reach the 500 career points as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. John Tavares had two goals and Pontus Holmberg also scored for Toronto, which snapped a two-game skid with its first win of the month. Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves in a bounce-back effort after surrendering five goals in a 6-5 shootout loss to St. Louis on Tuesday. Jake Walman scored for Detroit in its third straight loss. Magnus Hellberg

  • Moscow ends self-proclaimed ceasefire, vows to press ahead in Ukraine

    Russia's overnight bombing of regions in eastern Ukraine killed at least one, local officials said on Sunday, after Moscow ended a self-declared Christmas ceasefire and vowed to push on with combat until it reaches a victory over its neighbour. President Vladimir Putin ordered on Friday a 36-hour ceasefire along the line of contact to observe Russia and Ukraine's Orthodox Christmas, which fell on Saturday. Ukraine had rejected the truce, and there was shelling along the frontline.

  • Sean McVay's Rams future reportedly in limbo, coach yet to decide if he will return next season

    The Rams coach considered stepping down last year. Will he do it now?

  • Chiefs get weird vs. Raiders, but one of wackiest TDs of year gets called back due to a penalty

    The Chiefs come up with some strange plays near the goal line.

  • Chasing scoring title, LeBron James restates desire to share NBA court with son Bronny

    LeBron is playing in his 20th NBA season, hoping to share a court with his son before retiring.

  • Canadiens sting the Blues 5-4, snap losing skid

    MONTREAL — Determined to snap a six-game losing skid, the Montreal Canadiens fought tooth and nail during an intense third period to earn a 5-4 win against the St. Louis Blue on Saturday. The Habs and Blues scored five goals in the final frame but Josh Anderson netted the game winner by tapping in a backhand from Jonathan Drouin past the goal line at 11:30. The Blues (19-18-3) only managed to get one shot on net after Anderson’s goal while Montreal (16-21-3) blocked six shots, including five in

  • Broncos get permission from Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coach job

    The Broncos will be talking to Sean Payton soon.

  • OHL roundup: Wolves unleash offence to beat Bulldogs 6-3

    HAMILTON — Evan Konyen had a goal and assist and Alex Assadourian chipped in with two assists as the visiting Sudbury Wolves squashed the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday. Ethan Larmand, Kieron Walton, Alex Pharand, Matthew Mania and Nathan Villeneuve also scored for the Wolves (14-17-3-0), who led 3-2 after the first period and 6-3 heading into the third. Patrick Thomas scored twice for the Bulldogs (15-16-4-0), while Nick Lardis netted a single. The Wolves outs

  • ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee dies at 18

    Lee was the sister of ONE Championship titleholders Christian and Angela Lee.

  • Kraken win fourth straight by squashing Senators 8-4

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky led the way with a goal and two assists each for the Kraken, who picked up their fourth consecutive win as they defeated the Senators 8-4 on Saturday night. Seattle got goals from eight different players and 13 had at least one point. Justin Schultz, Matty Beniers, Vince Dunn and Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist each. Jared McCann and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 19 saves for his 18th win of the NHL

  • Dahlin, Olofsson help Sabres beat Wild 6-5 in OT

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin had two goals and three assists, Victor Olofsson also scored twice — including the winner with 18.3 seconds left in overtime — as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday night. Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, who have won eight of their last nine. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had 39 saves. Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota, and Brandon Duhaime, Kirill Kaprizov and Marcus Foligno a

  • 'White Lotus' Star Alexandra Daddario Just Posted Photos Of Herself Nude While Skinny-Dipping

    Alexandra Daddario showed off her sculpted arms and legs in a new nude photo on Instagram. To stay fit, the actress, 36, does yoga and strength training.

  • Kaley Cuoco looks beautiful in braless bump photo

    Kaley Cuoco, who is expecting her first child, has shared a photo of her baby bump wearing an open blue shirt, and she looks amazing.

  • UPDATE 1-Donald Trump ordered by judge to face New York fraud lawsuit

    A New York judge on Friday said former U.S. President Donald Trump must face a lawsuit by the state's attorney general accusing him of fraudulently overvaluing his namesake real estate company's assets and his own net worth. Attorney General Letitia James had sued Trump, his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka and the Trump Organization last September over an alleged scheme to inflate Trump's assets by billions of dollars through a decade of lies to banks and insurers, in what she called a "staggering" fraud. Justice Arthur Engoron of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan rejected defense claims that James waited too long to sue, fell short of establishing fraud, and should have better justified the $250 million of damages she is seeking.

  • Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann Pose in Palm Springs, Plus Colin Farrell, Sam Rockwell and More

    Elvis star and director Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann pose together in the desert of California, where they attended the afterparty for the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5. Colin Farrell holds his Desert Palm Achievement Award alongside Sam Rockwell while backstage at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5. At the Hollywood premiere of BMF's season 2, on Jan 5, rapper 50 Cent and his son Sire Jackson match in suits and teal patterned ties.

  • Harry book exclusive: Full context of ‘25 Taliban kills’ comment revealed as entire extract published for first time

    The full extract from Prince Harry's memoir Spare, in which he details his "kill count" in Afghanistan, has been published by Yahoo

  • China’s ‘mass migration’ begins amid COVID surge

    STORY: Amid a wave of COVID-19 infections across the country, China on Saturday (January 7) marked the first day of “chun yun”, the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel… the first since 2020 without domestic travel restrictions. More than two billion passengers are expected to take trips over the next 40 days, according to China’s ministry of transportation.The Lunar New Year holiday officially runs from January 21. There are widespread concerns that the great migration of workers in cities to their hometowns will cause a surge in infections in smaller towns and rural areas that are less equipped to handle the sick. This Beijing resident said he’s concerned but will make the trip anyway. “I haven’t gotten COVID-19 yet, so if the relatives are not positive, I’m afraid of carrying the virus back with me and infecting them. That would affect their health. But they have recovered from COVID-19 for a while now, so I am planning to visit them and spend the Lunar New Year with them. My grandparents have also told me many times that they miss me a lot.” Over the last month China has seen the dramatic dismantling of its "zero-COVID" regime following historic protests. While investors are hoping the reopening will reinvigorate China’s $17-trillion economy... the abrupt changes have exposed many of China's 1.4 billion people to the virus for the first time. Chinese officials and state media have defended the handling of the outbreak and downplayed the severity of the surge. Authorities say they are boosting grassroots medical services, opening more rural fever clinics and instituting plans for high-risk patients. China reported three new COVID deaths on Friday, but international health experts believe Beijing’s narrow definition of COVID deaths does not reflect a true toll... and some predict more than a million could die this year.

  • Carmaker Stellantis invests millions in electric 'flying taxis'

    Carmaking giant Stellantis wants to mass produce "air taxis" designed to carry a handful of passengers on short trips high above road traffic, the company announced this week. It plans to invest up to $150 million in Archer Aviation, which has developed an electric aircraft that can take off and land vertically. Stellantis will help build Archer's vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) Midnight aircraft, the two firms said, with a production target of 2,300 aircraft per year.Carmakers are flockin