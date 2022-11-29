Marner extends point streak to 17 games, Leafs top Wings 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 51 seconds apart in the first period, Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 17 games and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Monday night.

“It’s a cool thing, but nothing is ever achievable in this game by yourself,” said Marner, who scored in the opening minute of the second.

Marner’s 17-game point streak is one shy of the single-season Maple Leafs record set by Darryl Sittler during the 1977-78 season and matched 12 years later by Ed Olczyk.

Rasmus Sandin also scored and Matt Murray made 42 saves for the Maple Leafs, who have won a season-high four straight — all on the road — and earned a point in nine consecutive games.

“It was our best game of the trip,” coach Kyle Dubas said. “Our goaltender was outstanding as it has been all trip. The way he’s playing, if he sees it, he’s stopping it.”

Moritz Seider had an early goal for Detroit, finishing a four-shot flurry, but the lead didn't last long. Matthews' wrist shot beat Ville Husso glove side a few minutes later and Nylander scored on a power play to put the Maple Leafs ahead 2-1 midway through the first period.

Sandin put Toronto up 4-1 midway through the period, chasing Husso.

Detroit's breakout goalie was pulled from a game for the first time this season after giving up four goals on 13 shots. He entered with an NHL-high three shutouts, matching his previous career total.

“I’m sure Huss would probably want three of the four back," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “But it is tough to not see much action at all in your end, and then you’ve got Matthews and Marner in the inner slot. We didn’t give up many chances, but the ones we did give up were too good."

Alex Nedeljkovic entered in relief and stopped all 12 shots he faced for the Red Wings, who had won a season-best four consecutive games.

Midway through the third, Seider's shot was redirected by teammate Adam Erne in front to pull the Red Wings within two.

“We had a lot of chances and we just didn’t get the puck in the net,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “Give them credit, especially Murray, but we had looks in the slot and looks all around it. We just didn’t capitalize and they did.”

Detroit pulled Nedeljkovic late for an extra skater, but couldn't score against a team missing banged-up players on the blue line such as Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie.

“We talked about tightening up our defense, and we’ve done a good job of it,” Marner said.

DUELING FANS

A lot of fans crossed the border to attend the game at Little Caesars Arena. When Detroit fans chanted, “Let's Go Red Wings," Toronto fans responded, “Go Leafs, Go!”

ONE-TIMERS

Toronto extended its point streak against Detroit to 14 games. ... The Maple Leafs closed the month 6-0 on the road. ... The Red Wings had a season-high 44 shots, and lost for the first time in regulation this season after outshooting an opponent. ... Seider had a goal and an assist, giving him six points in five games.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Red Wings: Play the Buffalo Sabres at home Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Larry Lage, The Associated Press

