Marmot Basin on track to open November

·2 min read

Forget that unusually warm autumn weather that Jasper experienced up until this last week.

Cooler temperatures have come along, and that has helped put the flaky pieces into place for Marmot Basin to stay on schedule.

Brian Rode, vice president at the ski hill, said the snowmaker has been going since last weekend. He is optimistic that the gates will open on Nov. 10 without any delay.

“We're making snow right now. As the temperatures start to cool down, we'll make more and more snow. Of course, we can get snow between now and then,” he said.

“Hopefully, we can make enough over the next 15 days with some cool temperatures to get some runs open in the lower area.”

The forecast this week called for clouds and precipitation in the form of rain or snow. Of course, the town itself experiences the weather a little differently than what Marmot Basin sees at an elevation of nearly 1,700 metres.

“You look at the temperatures in the valley and they don't look as though it's going to get that cold in the evening,” Rode said. “But up in the alpine, the forecast is for colder temperatures, and we have been able to make snow ever since this past Saturday.”

Ski pass sales have also been very strong, lending credence to both the passion that many skiers and snowboarders have for their sports and to their anticipation for a glorious winter season on the slopes.

The last few winters have been very good for snow.

“That always feeds the appetite of passionate skiers and snowboarders,” Rode said.

Marmot Basin also opened up sales online for its Escape Card this past week and to a similarly strong response, owing partly to it still registering at its 2021 price.

The $89 card gets you half-price lift tickets everyday all season long with no blackout periods.

Marmot Basin has also signed up with Mountain Collective ski pass program. The $599 US pass gives you two free days of skiing at each of 25 ski resorts mostly across North America. After those days are used up, the passholder gets 50 per cent off.

The ski hill is expecting a robust season, having recently expanded its parking lot by nearly 300 stalls, a response to COVID-19 protocols that limited the number of people to one vehicle.

Now that those restrictions are lifted, the ski hill’s tiered parking is amply ready to accommodate a growing demand for those who drive themselves or prefer to ride the shuttle bus.

Scott Hayes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Jasper Fitzhugh

