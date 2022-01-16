Marmite-owner Unilever makes three bids for GSK consumer goods arm

·4 min read
Marmite
Marmite is one of Unilever's many brands

GlaxoSmithKline has rejected three Unilever offers to buy its consumer goods division, including one worth £50bn.

GSK said the proposals "fundamentally failed" to reflect the value of the division.

With a successful bid, Unilever - which owns Marmite, Dove and PG Tips - would add Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol to its list of household brands.

Such a deal would be one of the biggest ever involving London-listed firms.

GSK said in a statement the most recent proposal from Unilever on 20 December contained an offer for £41.7bn in cash and £8.3bn in Unilever shares.

The global healthcare company, which has its headquarters in London, has already been preparing to separate its consumer goods division from its pharmaceutical business in the middle of this year.

The firm has come under pressure from investors for failing to develop a Covid vaccine.

Unilever said in a statement the GSK consumer arm "would be a strong strategic fit as Unilever continues to reshape its portfolio".

The consumer goods giant, which became a fully British company in 2020 after previously being separated between the UK and the Netherlands, also approached Pfizer about the potential deal, since the American pharmaceutical giant owns a 34% stake in GSK's consumer goods business.

The price isn't right

Analysis box by Simon Jack, business editor
Analysis box by Simon Jack, business editor

Neither GSK nor Pfizer has any ideological objection to selling to Unilever. GSK had planned to spin off its consumer business later this year anyway through a demerger creating a separate publicly listed company but always said it would have an open mind to a trade sale to another party if the price was right.

GSK's problem with the Unilever bid is that the price isn't right.

Both Barclays and Goldman Sachs analysts have valued the business at around £50bn. However, that does not include a few important things.

First, the premium you would normally expect to pay for taking control of a business - somewhere in the range of 30% - although that might be reduced by the debt of about £10bn GSK was expected to leave on the books of the consumer business.

Second, the value of the cost savings GSK admits could be made to make the business more profitable.

Third, it may not reflect the higher sales growth targets GSK boss Emma Walmsley has said are possible for the business.

She has also said the benefit of a demerger is current GSK shareholders would get shares in the demerged business so retain their participation in any future growth in the consumer business.

Some will say if higher growth and greater cost reductions are possible, why haven't they happened already? Emma Walmsley has been in charge for more than four years. That's one of the questions activist shareholder Elliot Management has implicitly asked by encouraging other shareholders to agitate for a more radical greater break up of one of the UK's most valuable companies.

The BBC understands the very different ideas on what this business is worth means there are no active and ongoing discussions between GSK and Unilever.

But Unilever's intentions are very clear.

The "for sale" sign is now very visible and the elbows will get sharper as this basket of household consumer goods gets closer to the checkout.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said Unilever's CEO Alan Jope was under pressure because the business had recently missed targets for sales and profit margins.

"Unilever has strong cashflow, but the heat is on Mr Jope. He wants to be seen to do something," Mr Mould said.

"But this is a high risk deal. Many investors see GSK as underperforming. But at a time when inflation is rising, consumer goods with loyal customers represent a good way for firms to try to manage profits."

The move was first reported in the Sunday Times.

GSK said its consumer goods division had the potential to increase sales by up to 6% a year in the medium term, and Unilever's offers did not take that into account. It said the proposals were not in the best interests of GSK shareholders.

Preliminary figures show sales for GSK's consumer division reached £9.6bn in 2021.

The company has said it is in late stage trails of a Covid vaccine it was developing with the French pharmaceutical firm, Sanofi.

Other brands in the division include Centrum vitamins, Aquafresh toothpaste and Nicorette gum.

Around the BBC iPlayer banner
Around the BBC iPlayer banner
Around the BBC iPlayer footer
Around the BBC iPlayer footer
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Unfinished business: Why wide receiver Victor Tucker is returning to Charlotte 49ers

    The senior wideout will join quarterback Chris Reynolds for a sixth year in the Queen City, hoping to close out his last ride with a career-best season and conference championship.

  • ‘Eternals': How the Visual Effects Team Created the Deviant Kro

    TheWrap magazine: The extraterrestrial villain Kro "needed to be subtle and sympathetic," explains Weta Digital VFX maestro Matt Aitken

  • Kazakhstan raises death toll to 225 in days of protests

    MOSCOW (AP) — A top law-enforcement official in Kazakhstan said Saturday that 225 people died during the violent demonstrations that shook the country this month, a significantly higher number than previously announced. Serik Shalabayev, head of the criminal prosecution service in the general prosecutor’s office, said 19 police officers or servicemen were among the dead, news reports said. More than 4,300 people were injured, he said. The previous official death toll was 164. Demonstrations star

  • Man who had pig heart transplant was guilty of 1988 stabbing

    David Bennett once stabbed a man seven times leaving him paralysed, it has been revealed.

  • Wolves survive late Southampton fightback to maintain European bid with home win

    Raul Jimenez, Conor Coady and Adama Traore scored to beat the Saints 3-1.

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Jokic has 8th triple-double, Nuggets rout Lakers, 133-96

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his eighth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night. Rookie Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points in Denver’s second straight blowout victory. All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures. The Lakers have lost three straight after winning four in a row. LeBron James had 24 points and ni

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Evans says nothing has changed for him even after becoming Ticats' starter

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • AP source: MLB labor talks to resume after 42-day break

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are scheduled to meet Thursday, ending a 42-day break in negotiations that began when management started a lockout in the sport's first work stoppage since 1995. With the scheduled start of spring training five weeks away, management was planning to make a new proposal to players, several people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th