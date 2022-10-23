Marlon Wayans Takes a Swipe at Cancel Culture, Says Society Needs Movies Like ‘White Chicks’

Rosemary Rossi
·2 min read

Marlon Wayans’ 2004 comedy “White Chicks” is just the type of movie that in today’s environment would get him canceled. Yes, he knows it, and no, he doesn’t care. “If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he said in a recent BuzzFeed interview.

“White Chicks,” which he wrote and produced with his brothers Keenan and Shawn, the latter of whom also starred with him in the film as two FBI agents who go undercover as white women (in white face) to solve a kidnapping plot. Although it was nominated for five Golden Raspberry Awards (the Razzies) and was a critical bomb, audiences loved it and it has gone on to become something of a cult classic.

In today’s politically correct climate, however, it is unlikely it could have/would have been made and if it was made, there’s a good chance that the Wayans brothers would have been canceled, censorship which Marlon firmly fights against.

“I think they’re needed,” Wayans says of comedies like “White Chicks.” “I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor.”

“It’s sad that society is in this place where we can’t laugh anymore,” he told BuzzFeed. “I ain’t listening to this damn generation. I ain’t listening to these folks: These scared-ass people, these scared executives. Y’all do what you want to do? Great. I’m still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them. And if you want to make some money,  jump on board. And if not, then I’ll find a way to do it myself. I know my audience. My audience comes to my shows every weekend and they leave feeling great and laughing. One thing about the Wayans, we’ve always told the worst joke the best way.”

Marlon Wayans can currently be seen in his first-ever family film, “The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” on Netflix.

