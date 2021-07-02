Marlon Wayans Reveals Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Inspired White Chicks — and They Respond

shutterstock, getty

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton are partially to thank for White Chicks!

Marlon Wayans revealed on Wednesday that his brother and White Chicks costar Shawn Wayans conceptualized the 2004 comedy after looking at a magazine cover of the Hilton sisters.

"Funny story one day my brother [Shawn] calls me at 3 a.m. saying 'Marlon we should play white chicks,' " the actor recalled in a caption on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and Paris snapped at FOX's Tubi & TikTok Live Long-Form Reunion event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In response, Marlon said he asked Shawn, "You high?"

The next day, Shawn showed Marlon a magazine with Paris and Nicky on the cover.

"[He] said we should play gurls like this," Marlon, 48, remembered. "I immediately got it. They were so big and was the gateway to pop culture send up."

"We did that film in good spirit to celebrate a special time in all of our lives," Marlon said. "So thank you Paris and Nicky for being muses. Love ya."

The actor added, "When we do #whitechicks2 'Let's go shopping' 🛍."

White Chicks featured Shawn and Marlon as undercover FBI agents, who — after botching a drug bust — posed as white women to solve a number of kidnappings in an effort to get back into the good graces of their bosses.

Paris — who Marlon called "the original 'white chick' " — and Nicky were both flattered by the backstory, and seemed open to starring in a sequel.

"Great seeing you last night. That movie was hilarious AF," Paris, 40, commented. "Love you too bro and yes let us know"

Nicky, 37, added, "Happy we could be a source of inspiration! White Chicks 2?"

A sequel to White Chicks has been teased over the years.

"People always say, 'Could you do a White Chicks 2 now?' I think definitely," Marlon told PEOPLE in October. "A good joke is when you can make the people you're parodying laugh. Who loves White Chicks the most? White chicks. In this environment, in this climate, we all need something to laugh at about ourselves."

In 2019, Terry Crews made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and said he discussed sequel plans with co-creator Shawn.

"I actually got with Shawn and he was like, 'Man, we're doing it, we're getting it going,' " Crews, 52, who starred in the comedy, said.

Days later, Marlon shut down the rumor.

"We still don't have a deal in place…" he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him in White Chicks. "now every fanworld wise dms excitedly "IS THIS TRUE"?! Um… NO! Not yet. #ohterry"

Marlon also told PEOPLE "It depends on a lot of different factors, but off the top, I'm passionate about it. I love the movie."