Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen to headline UFC Fight Night on Feb. 18

The bantamweight division will be in the spotlight in February with a massive fight between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen.

The UFC announced on Friday that Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) and Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) will clash in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Feb. 18. The card takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+.

Vera, 30, will attempt to build off a huge year for his career in 2022. “Chito” earned main event wins over Dominick Cruz and Rob Font, adding to a four-fight winning streak that also includes a knockout of UFC legend Frankie Edgar.

Sandhagen, 30, for his part, competed just once in 2022. After losing back-to-back fights in 2021, Sandhagen took 11 months off from the sport before returning in September with a main event doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Song Yadong at UFC Fight Night 210.

The latest UFC Fight Night lineup for Feb. 18 now includes:

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Joe Solecki

Clayton Carpenter vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

Abus Magomedov vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Gabriel Benitez vs. Jim Miller

Philipe Lins vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos

