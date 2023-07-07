Marlon Vera set to fight Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292 after Henry Cejudo withdrawal

The UFC’s Boston bantamweight party is still looking strong as a replacement opponent for Marlon Vera has been found.

At UFC 292, “Chito” Vera will now face Pedro Munhoz, after his original opponent, former two-division UFC champ Henry Cejudo, pulled out of the fight due to injury. Vera’s management, Iridium Sports Agency announced the signing of the bout Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The event which takes place at TD Garden in Boston, already has a few other key matchups, including the headliner which is a title fight in the division between champ Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

Along with Munhoz (20-7 MMA, 10-7 UFC) vs. Vera (22-8-1 MMA, 14-7 UFC) at bantamweight will be Rob Font vs. Song Yadong and Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista.

Munhoz, 36, will enter on the heels of a unanimous decision win over Chris Gutierrez at UFC on ESPN 44 in April. He will look to keep the momentum going after the win ended a rough stretch of results that included a pair of losses to former champions Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz, and a no contest against Sean O’Malley due to an eye poke.

Vera, 30, saw a four-fight winning streak come to an end in his previous outing, a split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC on ESPN 43. Prior to the setback, he defeated Davey Grant, Frankie Edgar, Rob Font, and Dominick Cruz.

With the addition, the UFC 292 lineup now includes:

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

Rob Font vs. Song Yadong

Pedro Munhoz vs. Marlon Vera

Brad Tavares vs. Chris Weidman

Mario Bautista vs. Cody Garbrandt

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski

Maryna Moroz vs. Karine Silva

Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 292.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie