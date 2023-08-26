Marlon Vera sees Sean O’Malley title fight as obvious next move for UFC: ‘How do you not do it right now?’

Marlon Vera doesn’t think he really needs to make a push to get the next title shot at 135 pounds. The work is already done.

The UFC bantamweight contender thinks a rematch against Sean O'Malley is the obvious next move for everyone – himself, O’Malley, fans and the UFC.

Vera (21-8-1 MMA, 15-7 UFC) defeated Pedro Munhoz at this past Saturday’s UFC 292 in Boston. O’Malley (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) stopped Aljamain Sterling to become champion.

After the bout, the new champ expressed interest in fighting Vera for his first title defense. With history between the two, big fan bases and aligned schedules, “Chito” is confident he’s the fight to make.

“After the fight, I just texted Dana (White) and Hunter (Campbell): ‘You guys know where I am. I’m ready to go. If there’s something to talk, let’s talk it out, but I’m all in for (O’Malley),'” Vera told Morning Kombat. “I’m sure they’ll come with something. To me, it just seems like, how do you not do it right now? There’s no way they’re not going to do it right now.

“Business wise, it’s the best time to do it … money wise, eye wise. That’s why I’m not even pushing myself. I don’t need to push. It’s already served. It’s as ready to go as it can be.”

Vera stands as the only man who’s been able to defeat O’Malley in a professional context. Vera stopped O’Malley in the first round of their contest back in 2020.

The 30-year-old acknowledges O’Malley is good, but he knows he’s got the tools to beat him again.

“Very explosive guy and really strong in one thing,” Vera said when asked about O’Malley’s skills. “He fakes a lot and moves, and it’s kind of awkward. It’s not like an easy fake, using his athletics and high level. He’s really bouncy and moves a lot his head. He looks at the other side and punches. You just have to find a way to ignore those things. You have to find a way to not buy into those things.

“And honestly, with a guy like that, you can’t open up too much. You can’t go crazy because he’s really good at throwing right after you throw. That’s his best thing, in my opinion: strong kicks, really big. But a guy like that, you guys have to draw on him. You have to be in his face and show him you don’t give a f*ck.”

