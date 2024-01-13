Marlon Vera would love to rematch Cory Sandhagen’s ‘dorky ass’ if he becomes champion

Marlon Vera is eyeing Cory Sandhagen first if he can capture the bantamweight title.

Vera (23-8-1 MMA, 15-7 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) in the UFC 299 headliner at Kaseya Center on March 9 in Miami – a rematch from their August 2020 fight where Vera handed O’Malley the lone loss of his career by TKO.

If Vera can beat O’Malley a second time and become champion, he’d like to avenge a loss of his own. Vera was defeated by Sandhagen (17-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) in this past March’s UFC on ESPN 43 headliner.

“I will ask for Sandhagen because he beat me,” Vera told The Schmo. “That’s the only reason I will choose that fight. The winner of Merab (Dvalishvili) and Henry (Cejudo) is also a big fight, and the UFC knows, whoever they pick I will (fight). But if I had to choose myself, I want to kick Cory’s ass. I know his dorky ass is crying about it, but it’s not my fault no one gives a f*ck about him.”

Vera admits he likely wouldn’t have been next in line for a title shot had he not beaten O’Malley, who’s convinced that “Chito” got lucky when he low kicked him in his peroneal nerve and finished him on the ground.

“The only reason this fight is happening is because I beat him,” Vera said. “That’s the only reason the fight is happening. So, I’m glad it came out like that. This is the best moment to do it, title fight, and I’m excited to become a world champion soon.”

