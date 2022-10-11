Marlon Moraes wants to be part of ‘legend of the sport’ Frankie Edgar’s final camp

Marlon Moraes wants to reunite with Frankie Edgar one last time.

Moraes (23-10-1) and Edgar were longtime training partners under the tutelage of coach Mark Henry in New Jersey until Moraes moved to American Top Team in Florida.

Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC) announced that his Nov. 12 fight against Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden will be his final one, and Moraes wants to pay him a quick visit to feed off his energy.

“Of course I love Frankie, and I miss him,” Moraes told MMA Junkie Radio. “Frankie is like my brother. I think every example as a fighter, as a man – I was glad to be around this guy. I just saw he just got a fight, and it’s probably his last fight, and I’m gonna reach out to him. I want to go there for a couple of days. I want to spend some days with him, be part of this camp.”

Related

Marlon Moraes reinvigorated by return from retirement, wants to 'send a message to everyone' in PFL

Moraes, who retired from MMA in April, already has walked back his decision. He will return to competition against Shane Burgos at the 2022 PFL Championships event on Nov. 25 at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.

He would have loved to spend his entire training camp with Edgar, but Moraes needs the suitable bodies at American Top Team to help him prep for Burgos.

“I know I can’t stay long, because I’m focused on my fight, as well,” Moraes added. “I got a taller opponent, but if I can go there and just feel him, stay around him, it’s so good. Be around that guy. He’s a great guy. He’s a legend of the sport. In my opinion, one of the best fighters I’ve ever seen training and fighting in my life.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie