Marlo Hampton Exits ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Ahead Of Season 16 After Holding Peach For Two Seasons

Marlo Hampton is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta amid the Season 16 cast shakeup. The reality TV personality was a main cast member (aka Peach Holder) for two seasons.

“My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped,” Hampton said in a statement to People. “This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past.”

Although Hampton was just promoted to a full-time housewife in Season 14, the Bravo star has been associated with the show since Season 4, as a “friend of” former cast member Nene Leakes.

“My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity!” she added. “I am thankful for this amazing platform of Housewives, which has allowed me to bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom, Le’Archive.”

Hampton also noted that she looked “forward to my continued relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal,” leaving the door open to possibly returning to the franchise at some point.

RHOA was put on an extended hiatus after Season 15 concluded. Long-time cast member Kandi Burruss recently announced her exit from the show, confirming she wouldn’t return for the new season after 14 seasons.

Former cast member Porsha Williams just confirmed she would return to the franchise after stepping away for two seasons.

