Marlins win in 12, putting Brewers' playoff hopes on ropes

JOE TOTORAITIS
·2 min read
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, left, is tagged out at home by Miami Marlins' Jacob Stallings during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    1/4

    Marlins Brewers Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, left, is tagged out at home by Miami Marlins' Jacob Stallings during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins' Jon Berti, top, turns a double play as Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen (24) is tagged out at second base during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    2/4

    Marlins Brewers Baseball

    Miami Marlins' Jon Berti, top, turns a double play as Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen (24) is tagged out at second base during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Brad Boxberger pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    3/4

    Marlins Brewers Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Brad Boxberger pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong gestures after hitting an RBI-double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    4/4

    Marlins Brewers Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong gestures after hitting an RBI-double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, left, is tagged out at home by Miami Marlins' Jacob Stallings during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Miami Marlins' Jon Berti, top, turns a double play as Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen (24) is tagged out at second base during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Brad Boxberger pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong gestures after hitting an RBI-double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miguel Rojas knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th inning to give the Miami Marlins a 4-3 win over the Brewers on Sunday, deflating Milwaukee’s playoff hopes in the race for the final National League wild-card spot.

Milwaukee (84-75) is two games behind the Philadelphia for the third NL wild card. The Phillies, who beat the Washington Nationals 8-1 in a rain-shortened game Sunday, hold the tiebreaker with the Brewers and both clubs have three games left.

JJ Bleday started the 12th at second for the Marlins, advanced on a ground out and scored when Rojas laced a base hit through the infield off Trevor Gott (3-3).

Tyrone Taylor started at second in the Brewers' half of the 12th. Tanner Scott, the fifth reliever used in the game, struck out Victor Caratini but walked Christian Yelich. Willy Adames flied out. Keston Hiura struck out to end the game that took 4 hours and 12 minutes. Scott picked up his 20th save of the season.

Huascar Brazoban (1-1) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the 11th when Tyrone Taylor hit into a fielder’s choice.

Marlins starter Pablo López turned in seven strong innings for the Marlins. He walked Yelich to start the game, but then retired the next 12 batters before Kolten Wong reached on an infield hit.

López allowed two hits, walked three and struck out seven in his final start of the season. He turned a 2-0 lead over to Richard Bleier to start the eighth, but the Brewers didn’t go quietly.

Urías singled, took third on Taylor’s pinch-hit ground-rule double and scored on Yelich’s groundout. Dylan Floro took over for Bleier with two outs and struck out Adames to end the threat, but then let the Brewers tie it in ninth.

The Marlins took three of four from the Brewers, who have lost for the fifth time in the last seven games.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (3-7, 3.53 ERA) makes his final start of the regular season as the Marlins close out 2022 at home against RHP Bryce Elder (2-3, 2.76) and the Atlanta Braves.

Brewers: Milwaukee closes out the regular season at home, with RHP Brandon Woodruff (13-4, 3.05) looking to extend his franchise record of four consecutive games with 10-plus strikeouts. The Arizona Diamondbacks will throw LHP Tommy Henry (3-4, 5.98).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Blue Jays officially clinch post-season spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance since the

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Canada advances to Para Hockey Cup final with 4-1 win over Czechs

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Canada reached the final of the International Para Hockey Cup with a 4-1 semifinal win over the host Czechs on Wednesday. The Canadians will face the United States for gold Friday in a rematch of February's Paralympic final in Beijing where the Americans blanked Canada 5-0 for the title. “You have to almost play a perfect game versus the Americans," Canadian coach Russ Herrington said. "You can’t make too many turnovers at either blue-line, we can’t be handing them free offens