Marlins will honor Parkland shooting victims by wearing school's cap in spring game

The Miami Marlins plan to honor the victims and survivors of last week’s deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla., by wearing the school’s caps during its first spring training game.

The Marlins will wear the caps Friday when they open Grapefruit League action against the St. Louis Cardinals. The shooting — which claimed the lives of 17 people — has already inspired Marlins players to act in other ways too.

First baseman Justin Bour said Monday that he plans to visit the school’s baseball team this week, according to the Miami Herald:

“I thought I would jump at the opportunity to be there and spend some time with those guys,” Bour said. “After it happened, I let them know if there was anything I could do, I’d be more than willing to help them.”

New outfielder Lewis Brinson — who came to the Marlins in the Christian Yelich trade — visited two Douglas High students in the hospital recently. He’s from Coral Springs, which is next to Parkland.

New @Marlins Lewis Brinson from Coral Springs didn’t go to Douglas but went to the hospital to visit Ben and Maddy. Called them warriors and said it was good to see a smile on their faces. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/xiSEpIwMJ9 — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) February 19, 2018





Elsewhere in MLB, Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo — who is an alum of Douglas High — returned to camp in Arizona after going home to Parkland in the aftermath of the shooting.

