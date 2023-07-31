Marlins week in review: David Robertson gives first glimpse of his value as closer

loanDepot park went dark as the ninth inning was about to begin Sunday. It’s a custom the Miami Marlins have done all season when their closer is about to take the mound, the prelude to a light show that leaves fans oohing and aahing and using their phones to light up the ballpark.

The accompanying music was a bit different this time.

Instead of DMX’s “Intro” for A.J. Puk or Danzig’s “Mother” for Tanner Scott or Metallica’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” for Dylan Floro, the intro riff and opening verse of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” filled the ballpark.

David Robertson’s first save opportunity with the Marlins had arrived.

And in the span of just 12 pitches, Robertson showed exactly why the Marlins traded a pair of young-yet-highly-rated prospects to acquire him from the New York Mets ahead of MLB’s trade deadline.

Robertson, a 15-year MLB veteran, pitched a perfect ninth inning in the Marlins’ 8-6, series-clinching win over the Detroit Tigers for his 15th save of the season but first in a Miami uniform.

“Really nice,” Robertson said. “It was very efficient. I was able to get the ball in the strike zone, get quick outs. ... This is a good team. Hopefully, we can continue to do it.”

Miami’s decision to acquire Robertson came with the hopes he can help elevate them from a “good team” to a playoff contender.

Miami is teetering on the postseason bubble with a couple days left before the trade deadline and with two months left in the regular season. Robertson and fellow relief pitcher addition Jorge Lopez fortified one of Miami’s main priorities heading into the deadline by adding quality high-leverage depth into a bullpen that was taxed early this season.

Robertson, specifically, gives Miami an established closer for the final push and, if all works out, the playoffs. The 38-year-old right-handed pitcher has 172 career regular-season saves and has made 41 postseason appearances.

“He’s been there before,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “Closer, big stage, lots of postseason experience. [He’s] having another great year this year, gets righties and lefties out, really good against lefties. Ninth-inning experience. As far as [his] role, you’ll see him late — probably the latest. ... David will have a really good shot of being the ninth-inning guy. He’s not going to be able to throw every single ninth inning, but I think you’ll see him in that closing role for sure.”

Robertson serving as the closer allows the Marlins to push Puk into a set-up role. Puk was solid as Miami’s closer to begin the season, converting 14 of his first 16 save opportunities and pitching to a 2.77 ERA, but the lefty has struggled as of late. In his past nine outings, Puk has blown four of five save opportunities while giving up 11 earned runs over 7 2/3 innings — a 12.91 ERA.

It also gives Schumaker the ability to better mix and match with his bullpen options late in games. His right-handed options in addition to Robertson are Lopez (acquired from the Twins for Floro) and JT Chargois, while Scott, Steven Okert and Andrew Nardi (once he returned from the injured list) give Schumaker three left-handed options in addition to Puk.

“Giving him more weapons was really our intent,” Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Friday.

Now that Ng has given Schumaker more weapons in the bullpen, will she be able to get him another bat or two for the lineup? Or maybe another starting pitcher? The trade deadline is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Ng will be working the phones to find ways to continue to maximize Miami’s playoff chances.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) points towards the Tigers dugout after advancing to second base in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park in Miami on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Reflecting on Miguel Cabrera

As a legend in the baseball world soaks up his final season, he made a promise to himself to enjoy the ride as he reflected on a career that spanned more than two decades.

As that journey brought him back to its starting point this weekend, the ride got a little more sentimental for Miguel Cabrera.

Cabrera’s voyage on his 21st and final MLB season finally brought him to Miami for a weekend series against the Marlins, the team that signed him at 16 years old for a $1.8 million signing bonus (at that point the highest ever for a player from Venezuela), the team that called him up from Double A to make his big-league debut at 20 years old in 2003 en route to their second (and still most recent) World Series run, the team that traded him four years later to the Detroit Tigers, with whom he would spend his final 16 seasons of his assuredly first-ballot Hall of Fame career.

“It is very emotional because this is where it all started,” Cabrera, 40, said before Friday’s series opener. “To be back here is awesome.”

Read the full story here.

Game recaps from the past two weeks

July 17 — Cardinals 6, Marlins 4: Command eluded Jesus Luzardo and the Cardinals took the lead for good with a three-run sixth inning against Dylan Floro to take the series opener.

July 18 — Cardinals 5, Marlins 2 (10 innings): Nolan Arenado hit a walk-off home run against A.J. Puk in extra innings to seal Miami’s fifth consecutive loss.

July 19 — Cardinals 6, Marlins 4: The Cardinals pounced on Sandy Alcantara for four runs in the first inning and never looked back to cap a “frustrating” first road trip after the All-Star Break.

July 21 — Rockies 6, Marlins 1: Braxton Garrett gave up three home runs as Miami dropped its series opener against Colorado.

July 22 — Rockies 4, Marlins 3: The bullpen gave up a late lead and the Marlins couldn’t put together a final rally.

July 23 — Marlins 3, Rockies 2 (10 innings): Luis Arraez’s walk-off single in extra innings snapped the Marlins’ eight-game losing strea.

Tuesday — Rays 4, Marlins 1: Edward Cabrera exited early with a recurring blister issue and Miami’s offense had little answers for Tyler Glasnow.

Wednesday — Marlins 7, Rays 1: Sandy Alcantara threw his second complete game of the season and the offense had its best game on this side of the All-Star Break.

Friday — Marlins 6, Tigers 5: After blowing a four-run lead, Miami scored two runs in the eighth to take the series opener.

Saturday — Tigers 5, Marlins 0: Miguel Cabrera got two key hits for the Tigers and the Marlins couldn’t string enough hits together in a shutout loss.

Sunday — Marlins 8, Tigers 6: Miami rallied twice, the second time with a two-run home run from Garrett Cooper, to clinch the series.

Upcoming Marlins schedule

Monday: Marlins vs Phillies, 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday: Marlins vs. Phillies, 6:40 p.m. (trade deadline is at 6 p.m.)

Wednesday: Marlins vs. Phillies, 6:40 p.m.

Thursday: Marlins vs. Phillies, 12:10 p.m.

Friday: Marlins at Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday: Marlins at Rangers, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday: Marlins at Rangers, 2:35 p.m.