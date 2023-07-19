Marlins try to stop 8-game road skid, play the Cardinals

Miami Marlins (53-44, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-53, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-8, 4.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins hit the road against the St. Louis Cardinals looking to break an eight-game road skid.

St. Louis has gone 21-26 at home and 42-53 overall. The Cardinals are 17-38 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Miami is 53-44 overall and 23-26 on the road. The Marlins have gone 28-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 18 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-41 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 19 doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .376 for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 13-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .285 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .285 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O'Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (leg), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press