Marlins try to crack road code against Nationals

The Miami Marlins, who have lost a franchise-record 13 consecutive road games, will get another chance to break out of the rut on Saturday night in Washington.

Miami's skid continued on Friday night when Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon hit a two-run, walk-off single in the ninth inning for a 7-6 Washington win.

It won't get any easier for the Marlins on Saturday as they are set to face Stephen Strasburg, who has an 11-game win streak against Miami.

Strasburg (15-5, 3.63 ERA) hasn't lost to the Marlins since 2015. This year, he is 3-0 with a 1.61 ERA, 29 strikeouts and just four walks in three starts against the Marlins.

For his career against the Marlins, Strasburg is 20-7 with a 2.86 ERA in 34 starts. He has no more wins than 14 wins against any other team.

"I've had good run support," Strasburg said.

Strasburg will be opposed on Saturday by right-hander Pablo Lopez (5-6, 4.41 ERA). Lopez faced the Nationals on May 24 in Washington, allowing four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Since then, however, Lopez has faced much more hardship than merely losing one game. He sustained a strained right shoulder that kept him out for more than two months -- from June 15 to his return the last time out on Monday, when he lost to Cincinnati.

The Reds clipped Lopez for four runs in five innings. However, in the final four outings before his injury, Lopez turned in four quality starts, striking out 23 batters in 25 innings. He had a 1.80 ERA during that span. He is 0-1 with an 8.16 ERA in three appearances against the Nationals, all starts.

Rendon, meanwhile, is one of the hottest and best hitters in baseball. After his 3-for-4 performance on Friday that came complete with three RBIs, Rendon is batting .333. His 107 RBIs are only two behind the league lead, and he has 37 doubles as he continues to make his case for National League MVP honors.

"I never feel great when (Rendon) is up there with runners in scoring position," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Another hot Nationals hitter is Juan Soto, who had two RBI doubles on Friday. He is hitting .292 with 90 RBIs on the season. Soto is 10-for-25 (.400) over the past six games.

For the Marlins, Starlin Castro went 3-for-5 with three RBIs on Friday, and Harold Ramirez went 3-for-5 while homering for the second straight game.

Mattingly told a reporter he was not as frustrated as some may think by the tough loss because at least the Marlins gave the Nationals a game.

Castro echoed those thoughts.

"We have to continue fighting," Castro said. "The day can change."

As for the bullpens, neither team can feel too good right now.

Washington's Daniel Hudson blew a one-run lead in the top of the ninth, allowing a two-run homer to Castro.

But Miami's Ryne Stanek (0-4) also blew a save chance in the bottom of the ninth, giving the win to Hudson (8-3).

"It sucks, honestly," Stanek said of his emotions. "It feels like you let the whole team down. It's not what you want to have happen. There are some bumps in the road right now, but I have proven I can pitch in the majors."

--Field Level Media