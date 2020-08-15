Some Marlins sidelined by COVID-19 get clearance to return. What’s next in the process?

The Miami Marlins might have some reinforcements on the way in the near future.

Exactly when, though, is still to be determined.

A majority of the 18 players who tested positive for COVID-19 during their season-opening road trip have received clearance from the MLB and MLB Players Association joint COVID-19 committee to resume on-field activities.

However, that doesn’t mean they’ll immediately come back to the active roster.

The group will spend time at the team’s alternate training site in Jupiter prior to playing. They will remain on the COVID-19 injured list until they are brought back to the active roster. No corresponding roster moves have to be made until they are taken off the IL.

“I think in general, we knew when we got off the road trip ... you had a chance that you felt like you were going to get guys back,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “We know those guys are working on clearance. They have to get ready.”

Until then, the Marlins are focused on the task at hand, which is continuing their strong run to the season. Miami, at 9-4, leads the National East based on winning percentage heading into Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park.

“You stay in the present,” Mattingly said. “We have to try to win a game with the guys that we have here. Don’t worry about the what ifs and when or whatever. You have to do some planning, but for the most part, just trying to stay in the moment.”

The team did not announce specific players who have gained clearance but the group of 18 includes three of the team’s starting pitchers (Sandy Alcantara, Caleb Smith and Jose Urena), starting shortstop Miguel Rojas, starting catcher Jorge Alfaro, outfielder Harold Ramirez, first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper and eight relievers from the Opening Day roster.

Starting pitchers will likely take the longest to return to the roster, considering the amount of time it will take for them to safely throw multiple innings without fear of injury. Multiple bullpen sessions and at least one live batting practice session would seem to be a minimum before they are inserted back into the rotation.

“If you bring them back too quickly and they get hurt, that’s the worst thing you can do,” Mattingly said. “We’re going to be careful with them first.”

In other roster moves, the Marlins placed outfielder Corey Dickerson on the Bereavement List prior to Saturday’s game against the Braves and added first baseman Lewin Diaz to the active roster in Dickerson’s place. Diaz, acquired at the trade deadline last season from the Minnesota Twins for relief pitcher Sergio Romo, is the Marlins’ No. 8 overall prospect according to MLBPipeline. Should Diaz take the field, he will be the 10th Marlins player to make his MLB debut this season.

Dickerson will be on the Bereavement List for anywhere from three to seven days.