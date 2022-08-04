Marlins' Sandy Alcantara throws MLB-most 3rd complete game

  Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara is doused by Pablo Lopez after the Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Miami.
    Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara is doused by Pablo Lopez after the Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Miami.
  Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) is congratulated by Pablo Lopez after the Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Miami.
    Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) is congratulated by Pablo Lopez after the Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Miami.
  Fans cheer for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara, left, during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Miami.
    Fans cheer for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara, left, during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Miami.
  Cincinnati Reds first baseman Mike Moustakas catches ball hit by Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Miami.
    Cincinnati Reds first baseman Mike Moustakas catches ball hit by Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Miami.
  Cincinnati Reds' Mike Minor delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Miami.
    Cincinnati Reds' Mike Minor delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Miami.
  Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings, left, puts out Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) at home plate during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Miami.
    Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings, left, puts out Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) at home plate during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Miami.
  Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Miami.
·2 min read
In this article:
MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara threw his major league-leading third complete game and the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 Wednesday night.

The All-Star right-hander allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three on 105 pitches for his third career shutout. Alcantara (10-4) is the first Marlins pitcher to reach double-digit victories in a season since Caleb Smith won 10 in 2019.

Alcantara snapped a tie with Houston's Framber Valdez for the league lead in complete games.

Luke Williams had three hits and stole three bases while Jesús Aguilar homered for the Marlins, who snapped a nine-game home losing skid.

The Reds loaded the bases and with two out in the first, but Alcantara retired Donovan Solano on a force at home and Aristides Aquino on a fly to left field.

After Cincinnati forced him to throw 22 pitches in the inning, Alcantara needed 83 the remainder of his outing.

Aguilar put Miami ahead 1-0 with his solo shot in the fourth. He drove a slider from Reds starter Mike Minor into the seats in left for his 13th homer and the Marlins’ first lead in the series.

Garrett Cooper’s two-run double in the fifth made it 3-0. Williams hit a one-out single, stole second and was in the front end of a double steal after Billy Hamilton walked.

Minor (1-8) was lifted after 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander allowed three runs, five hits, walked three and struck out six.

ROSTER MOVES

The Marlins activated Cooper from the injured list while the Reds recalled SS José Barrero from Triple-A Louisville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: The return of C Aramis García will be delayed after an MRI revealed a fracture of his bruised left middle finger.

Marlins: OF Avisaíl García (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. García exited in the third inning Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Neither club has announced the starter for the opener of its next series. The Reds will continue their 10-game road trip Friday at Milwaukee, while the Marlins begin a three-game set Friday at the Chicago Cubs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass