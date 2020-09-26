Marlins, Reds clinch MLB playoff spots

The Miami Marlins clinched an MLB playoff berth for the first time since 2003, while the Cincinnati Reds also ended their postseason wait.

The Marlins edged the New York Yankees 4-3 after 10 innings on Friday to advance to the playoffs.

Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara struck out nine over 7.1 innings and Jesus Aguilar's sacrifice fly in the 10th proved decisive.

Miami move into the playoffs just a year after recording 105 losses in MLB.

The Reds reached the postseason for the first time since 2013 after a 7-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Mike Moustakas went two-for-four with three RBIs in the Reds' win.

Astros clinch, walk-off wins for Braves and A's

The Houston Astros moved into the playoffs for the fourth straight year despite a 5-4 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Freddie Freeman delivered a two-run walk-off homer as the Atlanta Braves edged the Boston Red Sox 8-7 after 11 innings.

Mark Canha also belted a two-run walk-off homer to see the Oakland Athletics overcome the Seattle Mariners 3-1.

Willson Contreras smashed a huge home run, and delivered an even bigger bat flip, in the Chicago Cubs' 10-0 thrashing of the White Sox.

Santos struggles

Antonio Santos got through just 0.2 innings in his start for the Colorado Rockies. He gave up five hits and six runs and the Rockies eventually fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-5.

Friday's results

Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 St Louis Cardinals

St Louis Cardinals 9-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 Baltimore Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 Colorado Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks 11-5 Colorado Rockies

Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 Philadelphia Phillies

Miami Marlins 4-3 New York Yankees

Cleveland Indians 4-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

San Francisco Giants 5-4 San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres 6-5 San Francisco Giants

Atlanta Braves 8-7 Boston Red Sox

Kansas City Royals 3-2 Detroit Tigers

Texas Rangers 5-4 Houston Astros

Chicago Cubs 10-0 Chicago White Sox

Cincinnati Reds 7-2 Minnesota Twins

Oakland Athletics 3-1 Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-5 Los Angeles Angels

Brewers at Cardinals

The St Louis Cardinals (29-27) are closing in on a playoff spot ahead of facing the Milwaukee Brewers (28-30) on Saturday. Adam Wainwright (5-2, 3.05 ERA) starts for the Cardinals, while Brandon Woodruff (2-5, 3.43 ERA) takes the mound for Milwaukee.