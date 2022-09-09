Marlins rebound from defensive blunder to beat Phillies, snap nine-game losing streak

The nine-game losing streak is over.

The Miami Marlins used a ninth-inning rally to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday for their first win since Aug. 27 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Marlins are 56-80. The Phillies fall to 75-62.

Garrett Cooper led off the inning with a hard-hit double to left field, his second of the game, before being replaced by Bryan De La Cruz, who scored the game-tying run when Joey Wendle’s ground ball down the first-base line slipped past Rhys Hoskins. Wendle then scored on a Brian Anderson RBI single.

Dylan Floro then shut the Phillies down in the ninth after also pitching a scoreless eighth inning to secure the win.

Miami scored its other runs on solo home runs from Lewin Diaz in the third and Wendle in the fifth along with a Cooper RBI double and Avisail Garcia RBI single in the third. Garcia had three hits overall.

The rally also negated a nearly game-defining defensive gaffe when JJ Bleday dropped a routine fly ball in the fifth that allowed the Phillies to rally for two runs and take a lead they held until Miami’s ninth-inning rally.

This story will be updated.