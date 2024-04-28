Marlins place struggling outfielder Avísail García on injured list

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins placed outfielder Avísail García on the 10-day injured list because of a left hamstring strain.

García is hitting .240 with two homers and two RBIs through 18 games this season. He has played primarily against left-handed pitchers, platooning with outfielder Jesús Sánchez.

Miami began Sunday with an NL-worst 6-22 record.

The 32-year-old García has struggled since signing a four-year, $48 million free agent deal with Miami before the 2022 season. Injuries limited García to 37 games last season, when he hit .183 and had three home runs. Fans' frustrations over García were evident in Miami's opening homestand of the season, when he often was the target of repeated jeers.

In a corresponding move, the Marlins recalled outfielder Dane Myers from Triple-A Jacksonville.

The Associated Press