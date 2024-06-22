Marlins take on the Mariners on home winning streak

Seattle Mariners (44-34, first in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (26-49, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-4, 2.93 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Marlins: Shaun Anderson (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -170, Marlins +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Seattle Mariners.

Miami is 26-49 overall and 15-26 at home. The Marlins are 18-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle has a 17-22 record in road games and a 44-34 record overall. The Mariners have gone 24-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins with a .262 batting average, and has 11 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 36 RBI. Tim Anderson is 17-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Caleb Raleigh leads the Mariners with 12 home runs while slugging .380. Dominic Canzone is 8-for-26 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .190 batting average, 3.20 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo: day-to-day (back), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press