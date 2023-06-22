Marlins’ Luis Arraez moves to Phase 2 of All-Star voting. Here’s what happens next

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is one step closer to being a starter for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Arraez, who is looking to become the first player to have a .400 batting average over the course of a season since Ted Williams in 1941, led all National League second basemen in Phase 1 of All-Star Game fan voting, the first step in determining who will be the starting position players for the All-Star Game, which takes place July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Now, the NL’s starting second base spot is a head-to-head battle between Arraez and the Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies, who finished second to Arraez in the initial round of voting.

Phase 2 voting begins Monday at noon and runs through June 29 at noon. Fans can only vote one time per day this time around at MLB.com, compared to five times per day during the initial round. Vote totals from Phase 1 do not carry over to Phase 2.

The All-Star starters will be announced on June 29 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Should Arraez win Phase 2, he would be the seventh player in Marlins history to be named an All-Star via the fan vote, joining Hanley Ramirez, Dee Strange-Gordon, Marcell Ozuna, Gary Sheffield, Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The pitchers and reserve position players for both teams — 23 players for each side — will be determined via player ballot choices and selections made by the MLB Commissioner’s Office. The full All-Star rosters will be announced on July 2 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Arraez, who was an All-Star last season at first base for the Minnesota Twins, leads all MLB players this season with a .398 batting average and .447 on-base percentage through games played Wednesday. He also has an MLB-best 31 multi-hit games, including 10 three-hit games (tied for MLB lead with the Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr.), five four-hit games (MLB lead) and three five-hit games (MLB lead).

Marlins injury updates

▪ Right-handed pitcher Matt Barnes (right hip impingement) threw a bullpen session on Thursday.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Max Meyer (recover from Tommy John surgery) is set to begin throwing bullpen sessions as the next stage of his throwing program.

▪ Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers (right lat strain) is still not throwing after his setback.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez (right shoulder) is still not throwing after his latest setback.

▪ Infielder Jean Segura (left hamstring) is going through a running progression.

▪ Outfielder Avisail Garcia (lower back) is not participating in baseball activities.