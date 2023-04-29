Marlins log first walk-off of season to beat Cubs and back Jesus Luzardo’s strong start

After failing to make it through five innings in each of his past two starts, Miami Marlins lefty Jesus Luzardo had a bounceback outing on Friday.

And at the very end, his offense backed him up.

Jean Segura hit a walk-off single to lead the Marlins to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs to begin a three-game series at loanDepot park. It was the Marlins’ first walk-off win of the season.

Miami improves to 14-13 on the season. Chicago falls to 14-11.

Jorge Soler led off the ninth inning with a single through the left side against Chicago’s Michael Rucker. Garrett Hampson pinch-ran for Soler. Luis Arraez and Avisail Garcia were then hit by pitches in consecutive plate appearances to load the bases with no outs before Segura hit an 0-2 pitch up the middle and past a diving Dansby Swanson to score Hampson.

It marked the second consecutive game in which Miami rallied in the ninth to win after scoring five runs in the final frame on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves.

This time, it backed one of Luzardo’s best starts of the season.

Luzardo threw 6 1/3 innings, holding the Cubs to just five hits and two walks while striking out six.

Two of those five hits went for extra bases, with both players who logged those hits ultimately scoring. Nelson Velazquez slugged a two-out, first-pitch home run to left in the third to open scoring, while Cody Bellinger hit a one-out triple in the seventh to end Luzardo’s night. Eric Hosmer’s pinch-hit single against Huascar Brazoban drove in Hosmer to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

Brazoban limited the damage to just the one run before Dylan Floro and A.J. Puk pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to set up the walk-off.

Overall, it was a trend back in the right direction for Luzardo, who now has three quality starts (fewer than three earned runs while pitching at least six innings) through six outings this season.

The Marlins scored their first two runs in the third (Jesus Sanchez scoring from third when Jon Berti hit into a double play) and the seventh (Segura single to left that scored Arraez, who singled and moved to third on a Garcia double).

Miami remains undefeated this season when holding opponents to four runs or fewer (14-0), in one-run games (8-0) and when wearing their throwback teal uniforms on Friday home games (3-0).

Roster moves and injury updates

▪ The Marlins on Friday selected the contract of right-handed relief pitcher Johan Quezada and designated for assignment left-handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto (right biceps) is scheduled to throw four innings in an extended spring training game on Monday.

▪ Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers (left biceps) is still not throwing.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez (right shoulder) threw 34 pitches over two innings in an extended spring training game on Wednesday.

▪ Right-handed pitcher JT Chargois (right oblique) is playing catch out to 120 feet.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Tommy Nance (right shoulder) is scheduled to throw a 35-pitch bullpen session Saturday in Jupiter.