Marlins’ Lewin Diaz showing ‘encouraging’ signs offensively. Plus a Braxton Garrett update

The Miami Marlins pretty much know what they’re going to get defensively from Lewin Diaz at this point. The 25-year-old has the potential to be a premier MLB first baseman with his smooth hands and quick reaction.

Where the organization needs to see growth from Diaz is at the plate.

And that’s why they hope performances like the one he had Sunday become more of the norm.

While it went down as merely a footnote in the grand scheme of the Marlins’ 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — their 21st loss in 30 games since the All-Star Break — Diaz had his most productive day at the plate this season and one of his best offensive showings in his 78-game MLB career.

Diaz had extra-base hits in each of his first two at-bats Sunday, lining a double to right-center field in the second inning and sending a two-run home run to left-center in the fourth inning to score Miami’s first runs of the game.

It was just the third time he had multiple extra-base hits in the same game in the big leagues and first since swatting a pair of home runs on Sept. 14, 2021, against the Washington Nationals.

The double, which had an exit velocity of 112 mph, was Diaz’s hardest-hit ball in the big leagues.

“That was good to see,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “The laser he hits into right-center was hit really well. And honestly the ball that goes out to left, that’s a really good sign for him because a lot of balls he hits over there don’t go anywhere. They kind of get out there and die. That one kept going. I thought that was encouraging.”

Diaz said Sunday was the best he has felt at the plate since his latest call up from Triple A Jacksonville on July 26.

“It’s joyful to feel that you’re improving and things are coming the right way,” Diaz said.

Miami Marlins’ Lewin Diaz (34) celebrates his two-run home run at home plate with JJ Bleday, center, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Diaz, a left-handed hitter, is getting the bulk of playing time at first base against right-handed starting pitching and that will continue through the rest of the season.

His overall offensive numbers haven’t been great since his latest call up. Diaz enters Monday’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics hitting just .175 (11 for 63) with two doubles, one home run, four RBI, six runs scored and 16 strikeouts against eight walks in 73 plate appearances, but there are some signs of improvement as of late. Diaz safely reaching base in six of his past eight starts and logging a .700 on-base-plus-slugging mark in that span. For context, his OPS on the season was .393 prior to this mini run).

Story continues

Diaz said he has been focusing on “little details” — shrinking the strike zone so he doesn’t chase as much, staying behind the ball so he can make harder contact and drive the ball into the outfield, aim for the middle of the field — as of late.

What’s it like to see the work starting to produce results?

“I feel relief,” Diaz said. “I’m not gonna deny it. It’s not easy [when the results aren’t there], but you’ve got to continue working hard, trusting the process. This is one of those days that I truly feel a little relief and happy for the results.”

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett (60) pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot Park on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Braxton Garrett update

Left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett on Sunday said he is hoping his oblique injury is “short term” and that he has a chance to pitch again this season.

The Marlins placed Garrett on the 15-day injured list on Saturday, the day he was scheduled to start against the Dodgers, with a right oblique strain he sustained playing catch pregame Friday. With the IL stint retroactive to Wednesday, the earliest Garrett can be activated is Sept. 1.

Garrett, 25, said he has never dealt with an oblique injury before.

“That’s why it kind of freaked me a little bit,” Garrett said, “because I know the oblique can be a little tricky. I just wanted to bring it to their attention without over-exaggerating.”

Garrett’s hope to finish the season comes with good reason. He has been in the midst of a breakthough season. He has a 3.67 ERA overall through 13 starts, a mark that drops to 2.91 in his eight starts since the beginning of July.

“I wanted to pitch [Saturday],” Garrett said, “but the oblique is just kind of a thing where if I go out and make it worse, I could go four weeks without throwing and then I’m done for the rest of the year. I just didn’t want it to get worse and wanted to get better quicker so I could finish out the year.”