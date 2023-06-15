Marlins' Jesús Sánchez robs Mariners of game-tying grand slam in bottom of the ninth

Miami Marlins relief pitcher A.J. Puk, back, celebrates with right fielder Jesus Sanchez after the team's 4-1 win over Seattle Mariners.

Jesús Sánchez quite literally saved the game Wednesday night for the Miami Marlins.

The right fielder robbed the Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suárez of what would have been a game-tying grand slam with an incredible leaping grab at the fence in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Marlins pitcher A.J. Puk had gotten into a jam as the Mariners loaded the bases with one out on an infield single and two errors on fielder's choice plays. Trailing 4-0, it looked like Suárez had knotted the game on the fourth pitch of the at-bat as he sent the ball sailing to right field. But Sánchez timed his jump perfectly to catch the ball, turning what seemed like a surefire homer into a loud sacrifice fly.

Sánchez was understandably fired up after hauling in the ball and getting it into the infield, turning back to the Seattle crowd as he yelled in celebration. His pitcher was appreciative.

Cal Raleigh then lined out to right to end the game and give the Marlins a 4-1 victory.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marlins' Jesus Sanchez robs Mariners' Eugenio Suarez of grand slam