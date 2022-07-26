Marlins Infielder Willians Astudillo's 40-MPH Relief Pitch Is Shockingly Effective

What Miami Marlins infielder Willians Astudillo accomplished on the mound Monday with a 40-mph lob probably won’t discourage baseball managers from using position players to pitch. (Watch the video below.)

Astudillo was called in for relief as the Marlins were being routed by the host Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning.

With a runner on first, Astudillo tossed an arcing lollipop to the Reds’ Donovan Solano, who grounded the ball right back to him to start an inning-ending double play.

Willians Astudillo is a ground ball pitcher & we got the proof pic.twitter.com/KF313HNvCF — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 26, 2022

The Reds won the game 11-2, but Astudillo, aka “La Tortuga,” got a measure of satisfaction in getting all three outs as a relief pitcher.

Watch Astudillo, who has made several mound appearances, work the entire eighth inning:

Earlier this season, retiring St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols discovered that relief pitching isn’t so easy.

But Chicago Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons briefly experienced the joy of slow-pitching by making the Cincinnati Reds’ Kyle Farmer swing and miss. However, Simmons gave up five runs in the outing.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

