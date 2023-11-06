Marlins finalizing deal with Rays GM Peter Bendix to lead front office, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins are hiring Tampa Bay general manager Peter Bendix to head their baseball operations department, a person with knowledge of the decision said Sunday night.

The move is expected to be finalized in the coming days, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins had not announced the deal.

The Athletic first reported the agreement.

Bendix will take over the department previously overseen by Kim Ng, who had been general manager of the Marlins for the last three seasons. Ng elected to leave the team last month after she and Marlins owner Bruce Sherman evidently could not agree on the structure of the department going forward; the Marlins had exercised a contract option to keep Ng in 2024, but Ng declined.

Bendix spent 15 seasons with the Rays, starting as an intern and getting promoted to senior vice president of baseball operations and general manager in December 2021.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press