Marlins facing rotation concerns following series loss to the Brewers

The Marlins opened Sunday learning they’d be without one starting pitcher for roughly two weeks at least.

And then they watched another struggle once again, putting them on course to a 7-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon at loanDepot Park.

The Marlins (15-19) put starter Jesus Luzardo on the 15-day injured list due to a left forearm strain, which could keep him out until at least the end of the month.

Marlins’ rotation takes hit as Luzardo heads to IL; Lewin Diaz recalled

And Elieser Hernandez once again couldn’t sustain early effectiveness past the fourth inning as the Brewers scored four runs in the top of the fifth - compounded by a throwing error by shortstop Miguel Rojas - to take the lead for good and two of three in the weekend series.

Hernandez was only charged with two earned runs, but things unraveled quickly that inning when Jace Peterson and Kolten Wong hit back-to-back solo home runs off Hernandez to tie the game at 3.

Mike Brosseau reached on Rojas’ errant throw to first and following a walk to Christian Yelich, Hernandez’s outing was over. Rowdy Tellez and Omar Narvaez plated the go-ahead runs with run-scoring singles off reliever Louis Head. Tellez would later pad Milwaukee’s lead with a solo homer off Tommy Nance in the seventh.

Hernandez (2-3, 6.15 ERA), walked three, struck out two and gave up three hits on 85 pitches, got off to a good start after allowing an unearned run in the first following a walk and a Brian Anderson fielding error on a routine ground ball. Hernandez did not allow a hit until Narvaez doubled in the fourth inning.

Luzardo’s injury and Hernandez’s ongoing inconsistency leave two question marks for the immediate future at the back end of a rotation that entered Sunday’s game ranked ninth in the majors in starter ERA (3.46).

The Marlins are likely to start long reliever Cody Poteet on Monday against the Nationals in Luzardo’s spot. Poteet could end up retaining a spot for the moment in the rotation should he pitch well if either Luzardo’s injury is prolonged or the Marlins decide to make a switch in Hernandez’s spot.

Story continues

Beyond that, options are limited for the moment.

Among starting pitchers on the Marlins’ 40-man roster that are in the minors, Braxton Garrett and Jordan Holloway are on the IL.

Edward Cabrera hasn’t thrown more than five innings in his three Triple A starts so far since returning from his right biceps muscle fatigue.

Daniel Castano last pitched Wednesday.

Sixto Sanchez has progressed from his shoulder injury to throwing from 75 feet.

The team’s No. 3-ranked prospect Max Meyer, who has yet to make his major league debut and is not on the 40-man roster, last pitched on Thursday.

The Marlins scored all of their runs on a clutch two-out, two-run single in the second by reserve catcher Payton Henry and Jorge Soler’s seventh homer of the season in the third.