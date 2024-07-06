Marlins drop series opener to White Sox in Burger’s first game against former team

For the Miami Marlins, Friday’s series-opening 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox appeared to be like any other game during the long 162-game season — one that already has the Marlins well out of playoff contention just beyond the halfway point of the season.

But for Miami third baseman Jake Burger, this three-game stretch will mean a bit more. The White Sox traded Burger to the Marlins during the 2023 trade deadline, and this weekend is the first time the 6-2 slugger has faced his former team.

“I definitely felt the adrenaline coming to the field,” said Burger, who drew a walk and also reached base on an error in the loss on Friday that dropped Miami to 30-58 on the season. “Especially since Gavin Sheets and I are really good friends, along with Andrew Vaughn and [Andrew] Benintendi. So it will be a fun series for sure.”

While it likely stung to be traded, Burger displayed gratitude to the White Sox, who drafted him 11th overall in the 2017 MLB Draft.

“[I am] grateful to the organization for sticking with me throughout my injuries and whatnot,” Burger said before the game. “I’ll always have a soft spot for the organization because of that. There’s a lot of great memories over there.”

“Obviously you want to have the clearest path ahead, but that’s not the case for 99 percent of the guys in the game.”

Burger was unaware that he was involved in trade talks before last year’s August 1st trade deadline.

“I wasn’t hearing anything. It all happened really fast,” the Marlins third baseman said.

For the Miami slugger, one of the toughest parts about being traded was the inability to see his former teammates on a day-to-day basis.

“The thing about the trades you don’t really realize is that you’re with these guys every single day and then you don’t see them again,” he said. “Here’s my first time seeing all these guys: I didn’t see them in the offseason. Obviously you’re still texting and stuff but you’re not seeing them everyday like you were before.”

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker understands that Burger will likely have extra motivation this series, but wants to make sure the third baseman’s focus is on improving his hitting.

“I was traded before and I was looking forward to going back to playing that team,” Schumaker said. “But I think him getting back to where he was last month is what we’re trying to do. [We are] not worried about him against the White Sox, but I know that he is going to have those feelings no matter what.”