Marlins and Dodgers meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (90-62, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (56-96, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 4:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (12-7, 3.04 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 184 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-7, 4.55 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -211, Marlins +175; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Miami is 56-96 overall and 29-48 in home games. The Marlins have a 41-20 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 90-62 record overall and a 42-35 record on the road. The Dodgers have gone 70-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger has 19 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 66 RBI for the Marlins. Connor Norby is 9-for-39 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 33 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 88 RBI while hitting .283 for the Dodgers. Tommy Edman is 12-for-40 with two doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .256 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: John McMillon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Barnes: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (hand), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press