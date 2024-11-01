Marlins consider Dodgers coach, other options after managerial front-runner withdraws

The Marlins will consider their options in the next few days after the front-runner for the team’s managerial job withdrew from consideration.

Guardians bench coach Craig Albernaz interviewed with the Marlins in South Florida this week but has decided to remain on Cleveland’s staff, a source confirmed.

Texas Rangers associate manager Will Venable was the other Marlins finalist who interviewed in person, but he took the Chicago White Sox managerial job this week.

The Marlins did not make an offer to Albernaz or Venable, according to a source.

After Albernaz’s withdrawal, Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough has emerged as a strong candidate for the Marlins job, but he hasn’t yet interviewed in person. That likely will change in the next few days.

McCullough was a minor league catcher in the Toronto farm system from 2002 through 2005 and then managed in the Blue Jays minor league system for seven seasons. The Dodgers hired him in 2015 as their minor league coordinator, and he’s been with the organization ever since, serving as their first base coach the past four years.

The Marlins also have been considering a few other candidates besides McCullough. But as of midday Friday, only Albernaz and Venable have interviewed in person.

The Marlins interviewed at least 10 candidates on Zoom, including McCullough, Albernaz, Venable and former bench coach Luis Urueta.

The Marlins don’t necessarily feel rushed to make a hire because they have the only remaining vacant managerial job.

The Marlins and manager Skip Schumaker parted ways after the season.