Marlins’ chance to split series with Padres spoiled by Jorge Alfaro walk-off home run

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan McPherson
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Marlins
    Miami Marlins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Diego Padres
    San Diego Padres
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jorge Alfaro
    Jorge Alfaro
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Miami Marlins were one out away from pitching a second consecutive shutout against the San Diego Padres and leaving Petco Park on Sunday with a series split.

A familiar face made sure that didn’t happen.

Jorge Alfaro, who the Marlins traded to the Padres on Dec. 1 for cash considerations, hit a pinch-hit, walk-off, three-run home run off Cole Sulser to center field as the Padres stunned the Marlins, 3-2, in the series finale to win three of the four games.

“That’s one of those games where you feel like everything kind of goes your way all day long,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said, “until the last pitch.”

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Cole Sulser delivers against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Cole Sulser delivers against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)

So... how did it all happen?

Sulser, who had already converted one save for the Marlins this season, ran into trouble during the ninth inning but managed to keep things in check until the game-ending home run.

He led off the frame by striking out Austin Nola on four pitches before giving up a line-drive single to Jurickson Profar.

Sulser then made a heads-up play defensively when Profar tried to go from first to third on a hard-hit Trent Grisham ground ball to the right side with third baseman Joey Wendle in the shift. Wendle dove to his left to stop the ball, but his throw to Miguel Rojas covering second base went wide. Profar then ran to third base, which did not have a defender covering it, but Sulser charged to the base and tagged out Profar for the second out. A C.J. Abrams line-drive single put two on the bases to bring the winning run to the plate. The Padres sent Alfaro in to pinch-hit for Jose Azocar.

Sulser’s plan was to throw a slider down and away. The 85.4 mph pitch landed over the heart of the plate. Alfaro crushed it a projected 449 feet to win the game.

“It’s a brutal way to end the series,” Sulser said. “Feels terrible to let your team down, especially when they go out there and do their job well. The rest of our pitchers did an awesome job. ... It’s a pretty terrible feeling to go in there and blow it at the very end.”

Until the final pitch, the Marlins were on pace to follow their 8-0 win on Saturday, a victory in which Pablo Lopez threw eight scoreless innings. The Marlins dropped the first two games of the series 2-1 on Thursday and 3-2 on Friday. Miami is now 13-15, while San Diego improves to 19-10.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)

Trevor Rogers threw five shutout innings on Sunday before handing the ball to the bullpen.

For Rogers, Sunday was the first time this season he did not allow a run. The Padres scattered five hits against him and drew two walks but none made it home.

Like Lopez a day earlier, he had to work out of an extended first inning. Four of the five batters Rogers faced in his opening frame worked the count full and two of the five got on base — Jake Cronenworth with a leadoff walk and Eric Hosmer lining a middle-in fastball on a 2-0 count to right field — but an Austin Nola popout ended the frame.

Rogers also had multiple runners reach base in the third and fifth but managed to eliminate the threats.

Anthony Bender (one inning, two strikeouts), Anthony Bass (1 2/3 inings, two strikeouts) and Steven Okert (1/3 inning, one strikeout) combined for three perfect innings until the game fell apart in the ninth.

Miami Marlins&#x002019; Jazz Chisholm throws to first base to retire San Diego Padres&#x002019; Trent Grisham during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm throws to first base to retire San Diego Padres’ Trent Grisham during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 8, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)

Miami opened scoring in the fourth when Jesus Aguilar hit a leadoff double, moved to third on a Joey Wendle single and scored on a Garrett Cooper sacrifice fly. Jazz Chisholm Jr. added an insurance run with a solo home run to center field in the sixth off Padres starter Joe Musgrove, who had struck out Chisholm in each of his first two at-bats.

That had appeared to be enough offense for the Marlins on Sunday until the ninth inning.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty

  • Nova Scotia's Custio Clayton faces top contender on path to fight for world title

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. When Custio Clayton and Jaron Ennis square off in an IBF title eliminator bout May 14, they'll compete for a prime position in pro-boxing's talent-rich welterweight division. "Title Eliminator" is boxing jargon for what normal sports call a semifinal, and the winner between Ennis, a blue-chip prospect from Philadelphia, and Clayton, a veteran contender fro

  • Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper leaves after taking stick to eye

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper hurt an eye after being struck in the face by a stick late in the first period of the Avalanche’s 7-3 win over Nashville on Saturday. Coach Jared Bednar said after the victory that Kuemper was well and doing better even though the goalie didn’t return. Kuemper will be further evaluated and has some swelling. “He got evaluated right away and by the time we went back out, we had information it wasn’t going to be too serious,” Bednar said. “

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold

  • Masai Ujiri laughs off rumours surrounding Lakers & Nick Nurse

    Masai Ujiri literally laughed at the idea of the Los Angeles Lakers poaching head coach Nick Nurse for their vacant position. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discussed why Nurse fits so well in Toronto.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 4 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports a

  • Smith posts 30-save shutout, Edmonton Oilers blank L.A. Kings 6-0 in Game 2

    EDMONTON — Mike Smith wanted to atone for a mishandled puck — and he did it in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. The veteran goalie posted a 30-save shutout to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a decisive 6-0 victory over the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Smith didn't think he played poorly in Game 1 on Monday, but admitted a mishandled puck late in the third period proved fatal as his side dropped a 4-3 decision to the Kings. "I made one bad play and it cost us the game," he

  • Going dark: Oilers take the ice without lights at pre-game skate in L.A.

    LOS ANGELES — The Edmonton Oilers were in the dark when they hit the rink on Friday morning — literally. The team took the ice at Crypto.com Arena a few minutes before their scheduled pre-game skate and took the first few laps in partial darkness before stadium staff turned on the big lights and brought out nets. Crypto.com Arena is home to the L.A. Kings, who Edmonton will face in Game 3 of a first-round playoff series later on Friday. The Oilers weren't particularly troubled by the delay and p

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    MONTREAL — Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier is resigning effective immediately. The sport organization made the announcement today in a news release. The International Boxing Association launched a review of Trepanier and Boxing Canada earlier this week amid claims of a toxic culture within the federation. The move came after the release of an open letter to Sport Canada from dozens of athletes. It called for an independent investigation and Trepanier's resignation. Boxin

  • Kane has hat trick, Oilers roll to 8-2 rout of Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane picked up his first hat trick in a Stanley Cup playoff game, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each had two goals, and the Edmonton Oilers dominated the Los Angeles Kings for the second straight game, posting a 8-2 victory in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Friday night. Kane is the 12th different player to score a playoff hat trick with the Oilers and the first since Connor McDavid in 2020. He was part of an Edmonton offense that put up eight goals in

  • ‘The Professor’ David Phelps brings more than a crafty pitch mix to Blue Jays

    David Phelps has been the "perfect veteran" for the Blue Jays.

  • Canada downs Puerto Rico to secure last CONCACAF berth at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Five Things To Know about the NHL playoffs

    Friday night in the Stanley Cup playoffs saw the Leafs abuse Vasilevskiy again, the Oilers drown the Kings in a deluge of goals once again and a modern NHL legend add to his legacy. Here are five things to know as we head into Saturday's post-season action: VASILEVSKIY SHAKY ONCE AGAIN Andrei Vasilevskiy surrendered three goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Friday and went down 2-1 in their first-round series. That now brings his goals-against average in this ser

  • NHL not considering new playoff format: commissioner Gary Bettman

    EDMONTON — Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL has no plans to change its playoff format, regardless of what other leagues are doing. Bettman says the current 16-team structure makes both regular-season and playoff games meaningful. The NBA has moved to include a play-in tournament which gives some teams a last shot at making the post-season and MLB expanded its playoffs last season. The NHL used a play-in tournament in two "bubbles" to finish out the 2019-20 season after it was cut short by

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S