Marlins bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Diamondbacks

Miami Marlins (18-34, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-27, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sixto Sanchez (0-2, 6.41 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.98 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -181, Marlins +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins visit the Arizona Diamondbacks trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Arizona is 24-27 overall and 12-14 at home. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .245.

Miami has an 8-15 record on the road and an 18-34 record overall. The Marlins have a 7-24 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has nine doubles, six home runs and 27 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 8-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has a .259 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has nine doubles and nine home runs. Josh Bell is 13-for-40 with a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .259 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joc Pederson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press