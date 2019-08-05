Marlins apologize for Steve Irwin death tweet: 'This was definitely a miss'

The Miami Marlins got in a back-and-forth Twitter conversation with the Tampa Bay Rays following their series Sunday, and it eventually led to the Marlins' social team going all-out.

yOU'RE LITERALLY THE ANIMAL THAT KILLED STEVE IRWIN LOG OFF — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 4, 2019

The tweet gained plenty of attention (mostly praise), but on Monday, the Marlins apologized.

"This was a regrettable exchange by our otherwise creative social media team. Unfortunately, in this medium, sometimes we swing and miss, and this was definitely a miss," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added: "The matter has been addressed internally."

The Marlins also followed the tweet up with a separate apology.

Hi, guys. Like everyone who grew up watching him, we miss Steve. We’re so sorry to have made light of his passing. — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 5, 2019

Former Marlins president David Samson was one of several people to criticize the initial tweet. Samson even went as far as to say he would have fired the social media manager behind the tweet.

Yes I was fired, but the person responsible for this tweet should be sitting right next to me and would be were I still there. Let’s hope Jeter is actually paying attention. Inexcusable, even by Twitter standards. #waittosee https://t.co/D8Z52ngca0 — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) August 4, 2019

Samson wasn't alone, but the overwhelming view of the tweet was positive. Yes, there were a few complaints, but when you send a tweet like that, there's certainly going to be blowback. And while the Marlins sent an apology, the team didn't feel the need to delete the tweet.

This isn't the first time (and certainly won't be the last) we've seen a team apologize on behalf of its social media managers. The Houston Rockets famously fired a member of their social staff following a tweet that involved a gun pointed at a horse, which was used to reference Houston's win over the Dallas Mavericks.