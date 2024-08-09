Marlins 2024 first-round pick PJ Morlando out for the season with lumbar injury

Miami Marlins first-round pick PJ Morlando will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering what the club described as a lumbar stress reaction.

After grounding out in his first at-bat during his debut with Single-A Jupiter, the 19-year-old Morlando did not have any more plate appearances the rest of the game. He has not appeared in any games since then.

“Obviously you want him to get the most at-bats he can this year, and he can’t get at-bats. That’s disappointing,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said before Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres. “You never want your number one pick to get hurt, [but] injuries happen. It’s part of the game. He’s gonna be hopefully okay by the time the offseason starts and come ready to go for 2025.”

Morlando, whom the Marlins picked 16th overall in last month’s MLB draft, told MLB.com that he is not sure how he sustained the injury, but he still plans to remain in the dugout and cheer on his teammates in Single-A. The injury is the same as the one suffered by Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo, who has not pitched since June 16.

The injury bug has bit the Marlins hard this year, particularly the starting rotations where Luzardo, Eury Perez, Sandy Alcantara and Braxton Garrett are all out. But with less than a month left in the Single-A season, the team’s decision to shutdown Morlando appeared wise.