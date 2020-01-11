Marlies assistant coach released from Texas hospital after seizure

Toronto Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison, who experienced a grand mal seizeure ahead of Friday night's American Hockey League game against the hometown Texas Stars, was discharged from hospital Saturday but will remain away from the team indefinitely.

Davison was immediately transported to hospital where he was kept overnight for observation. The 39-year-old's condition has been stabilized and he was expected to return to Toronto on Saturday along with team medical staff.

The incident, which occurred in front of players and team staff in the visitors dressing room at HEB Center, led to a 1-0 forfeit of the game by the Toronto Maple Leafs' farm team.

"Following what happened tonight with Rob in front of our players and staff, I consulted with Laurence Gilman, Greg Moore and the leadership group of the Marlies," said Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas.

"I was informed by the leadership group that the entire team was in a state of shock and not comfortable proceeding with tonight's game. We fully support our players and staff in this matter."