Marlies assistant coach Davison rushed to hospital, game with Stars forfeited

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison experienced a medical emergency ahead of Toronto's game against the Texas Stars on Friday night, leading to a 1-0 forfeit of the American Hockey League game.

The incident occurred in the visitors dressing room at HEB Center, the home of the Stars.

Davison, 39, was immediately transported to hospital where he is being evaluated and will remain under medical supervision.

The Marlies, who are the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, decided to forfeit in the wake of the incident.

"Following what happened tonight with Rob in front of our players and staff, I consulted with Laurence Gilman, Greg Moore and the leadership group of the Marlies," said Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas. "I was informed by the leadership group that the entire team was in a state of shock and not comfortable proceeding with tonight's game. We fully support our players and staff in this matter."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press