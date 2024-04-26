Marlie Packer hopes England’s expansive style earns French support in Bordeaux

Marlie Packer insists England are determined to turn the French crowd against their own team by outplaying their fierce rivals in Saturday’s Grand Slam decider in Bordeaux.

The Red Roses have blazed a trail through the Guinness Women’s Six Nations by averaging almost 10 tries a game, including 14 in last weekend’s rout of Ireland at Twickenham.

New head coach John Mitchell has let off the handbrake by turning a set-piece-orientated side into one emboldened to attack – an audacious approach that will remain in place even against the toughest opponents of the tournament.

Packer, a Test centurion, knows from previous visits to France that a fickle home crowd can quickly lose patience if Les Bleus are struggling, creating extra motivation to turn on the style.

“We want to keep the excitement going and we want to rise to the occasion again,” the England captain said.

“Let’s make it our fortress over there. We know what the French crowd bring and if we play the brand of rugby that we did against Ireland, I actually think the French crowd will start cheering our way.

“Twickenham was an amazing day for us but that’s in the past and we need to stay in the present.”

England are on the brink of claiming a sixth successive Six Nations title, but visit a packed out 34,462-seater Stade Chaban-Delmas knowing their last defeat in the tournament was to France in 2018.

“France is always a big game. France in France is even better. ‘Le Crunch’ is one where I’ve always felt really privileged if I was part of it,” wing Abby Dow said.

“I enjoy the ‘jouer’ nature of the French. It’s always such a tough battle. The crowd is absolutely incredible there.

“They will be gunning against you but if you manage to crack the crowd they will start gunning against their team. It’s brilliant.”